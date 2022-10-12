Experts gather for conference on chemical, biological, radiological threats

More than 100 delegates are attending a conference hosted by Singapore to discuss issues related to chemical, biological and radiological (CBR) threats.

International experts are here at the inaugural Asean Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) CBR Conference to discuss topics such as how to detect these threats and the use of new technology to tackle them.

The two-day conference, which is being held at the Shangri-La Hotel, is meant to strengthen the region's capacity to address CBR threats from non-state actors.

Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How, who spoke at the start of the event on Tuesday, said that while Asean has been fortunate not to have experienced such mass casualty attacks so far, the threat remains real.

Terrorist organisations and lone-wolf actors, including those in the region, have considered using CBR agents, said Mr Heng.

In 2019, Indonesia foiled a suicide attack plot by pro-Islamic State in Iraq and Syria group Jamaah Ansharut Daulah that involved using abrin-filled explosives, he said.

Abrin is a natural poison found in the seeds of the rosary pea plant.

CBR threats cannot be addressed by any one country acting alone, with these threats being transborder and transnational, said Mr Heng.

Sophisticated CBR agents can be highly lethal and cause mass casualties while being difficult to detect and contain.

"A major CBR terrorist attack in our region would be amongst our worst fears," Mr Heng said.

Both military establishments and defence scientists have an important role in responding to and investigating CBR incidents, he added.

"The foundation of good preparedness is close cooperation. This includes developing common protocols and conducting joint exercises," said Mr Heng.

Delegates at the conference include those from ADMM-Plus countries and international organisations such as the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

The ADMM-Plus countries are all 10 Asean members plus Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the United States.

On Tuesday, delegates also visited the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Explosives Defence Group at Nee Soon Camp to witness a showcase of the Singapore Armed Forces' capabilities in this area. This included demonstrations in casualty management and on-site decontamination by the SAF Medical Response Force, as well as chemical and biological testing by scientists from DSO National Laboratories.

Lim Min Zhang