Expert work group to study use of steroid to treat Covid-19

Singapore has formed an expert work group to study the use of dexamethasone, a cheap and widely used steroid, to treat Covid-19 patients.

However, the drug is not expected to have a significant impact locally, given the unique profile of Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

Most infections in the Republic are mild and available evidence suggests the drug is most beneficial to seriously ill patients, such as those needing oxygen therapy and those in the intensive care unit, said the Ministry of Health's director of medical services Kenneth Mak in a virtual press conference yesterday.

Given the differences in "case mix and the severity of infections that we're seeing in the UK as opposed to (cases) in Singapore... ultimately, it may not have that big of an impact as it did in the UK", said Associate Professor Mak.

He added that an expert work group is studying the use of the drug now. Also, the authorities are waiting for formal publication of data to get more information.

Dexamethasone is a common medication here and there is ample stock of it, Prof Mak assured.

The drug, which is used to reduce inflammation in other diseases, has been shown to reduce death rates by around a third among the most severely ill Covid-19 patients admitted to hospital.

Meanwhile, another promising antiviral drug, Gilead Sciences' remdesivir, received conditional approval from the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on June 10, allowing infectious diseases specialists to administer the drug to some patients beyond patient studies.

Prof Mak said the authorities are working with Gilead Sciences on how this medication could best be used for patients and discussions are still under way.

Patients who can be treated with remdesivir include those with low oxygen saturation levels, or who might require supplemental oxygen or more intensive breathing support such as extracorporeal membrane oxygenation or invasive mechanical ventilation, HSA said previously.