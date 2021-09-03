Expert seeks closer look at cause of virus spread at bus interchanges

The growing Covid-19 clusters at bus interchanges suggest that workplace practices across different interchanges could be causing the virus to spread, said an infectious disease expert.

This warrants closer investigation, said Dr Leong Hoe Nam from the Rophi Clinic.

There were 341 Covid-19 cases at eight bus interchanges as at yesterday.

"It could be the rest areas, the way they hand over and talk. There might also be a need to look at toilets, where they take out their masks, wash their faces - the toilet may turn out to be the most contaminated place," he said.

"The really essential workers, who cannot afford to fall sick, should wear proper surgical masks instead of cloth masks."

There are about 9,500 bus drivers here, and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has said that 99 per cent of front-line public transport workers have completed their first dose of a vaccine.

More than 95 per cent are fully inoculated, and in the light of recent developments, workers have been told to take their meals and smoke breaks alone, regardless of their vaccination status.

Assistant Professor Terence Fan at the Singapore Management University's Lee Kong Chian School of Business, who specialises in transport issues, said another way to minimise risks is to set up Plexiglas panels around the bus driver's seat.

The National Transport Workers' Union trialled this measure in the wake of assaults on bus drivers last year. It has not been widely adopted, in part due to continuing concerns that the reflection caused by these panels affected the vision of drivers. Prof Fan also suggested increasing the frequency of rostered testing for bus drivers until the current wave subsides.

The LTA said yesterday that bus drivers and service staff at bus interchanges will have to undergo weekly Covid-19 tests, and announced stricter measures like segregating resting and dining areas.

Most commuters interviewed said they were not overly worried about the growing clusters. Mr Tan Chong Tee, 71, said he usually tries to avoid places where there are Covid-19 clusters, but has to take a bus home from Jurong East Bus Interchange five days a week.

The interchange had a total of 30 Covid-19 cases linked to staff members there as at yesterday.

"There's only so much I can do, I wear a mask and follow the regulations, so if I get it, it can't be helped," said the fully vaccinated factory worker.

Undergraduate Nirmal Kishore, 23, who frequents Tampines Bus Interchange - where there is another cluster with a total of 24 Covid-19 cases - said he tries not to touch surfaces inside buses in case they may be contaminated.

"I try to make sure I come into contact with only the bus seat and I try not to touch the handles. But I have hand sanitiser with me at all times so it's not much of a concern," he said.

Ms Xue Lianli, 49, a part-time cleaner who works near Jurong East Bus Interchange, said she avoids touching her face while in public areas.

Prof Fan said it is not clear at this point if all the bus drivers were infected by the same strain. For those who live together and are close contacts of one another, however, the risk of mutual infection is increased.

He added, however, that the practice of interlining - where bus drivers ply different routes, sometimes in the same shift - might not be as dangerous as it sounds, as the number of commuters a driver is exposed to remains roughly the same.

Prof Fan noted that the practice of working from home can help reduce the number of commuters on buses and slow down any continuing spread.

Dr Leong added that commuters can take additional precautions such as wearing two masks, or ones that loop around the back of their heads."Some people might ask why (bus interchange clusters did not occur) earlier, but the opportunity had not arisen, the virus was maybe not as transmissible," he said.