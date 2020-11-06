Experiences elsewhere

BRITAIN

There has been much unhappiness over large legal aid fees, especially in cases where such aid was spent on lengthy trials in which defendants were ultimately convicted.

In one case, Ben Butler and his partner Jennie Gray were convicted of murdering Butler's six-year-old daughter and of child cruelty. They were both granted nearly $2.64 million in legal aid expenses, covering their criminal cases and a custody battle with the child's grandparents.

There are also reports of rich defendants who received legal aid as their assets were frozen, but remained wealthy as not all their assets were seized.

In 2012, about 50 defendants with more than $1.76 million in illegally obtained assets were found to have received legal aid.

For example, London metals trading tycoon Virendra Rastogi, who owned a $10.55 million home and was chauffeur-driven to court daily, was given $8.79 million worth of aid.

The British government has had to implement drastic cuts to legal aid budgets since 2012.

Lawyers deemed the reformed fees as inadequate, and went on strike in 2014 and 2018, disrupting court proceedings and delaying the resolution of criminal cases.

For example, a drug dealer was able to keep his alleged $7.9 million fortune, because of delays in finding him a legal aid lawyer for confiscation hearings.

After the 2018 strike, the legal aid lawyers were given a $40 million fee rise.

HONG KONG

Hong Kong has a fully government-funded public defender scheme that outsources part of its cases to private lawyers and the Law Society.

It spent a total of $217 million on civil and criminal legal aid in 2017, and has experienced escalating legal aid budgets, owing to a continual increase in lawyers' fees of around 4 per cent to 10 per cent yearly.

AUSTRALIA

New South Wales offers a fully government-funded public defender scheme, in which two-thirds of its cases are outsourced to private lawyers.

Government expenditure on criminal legal aid has seen a 50 per cent rise from 2015 to last year.

Lloyd Rayney, a lawyer accused of murdering his wife, received about $2.3 million in legal aid in 2013. Paul Cohrs was accused of murdering his mother and brother in 2018. He had almost $1.5 million in assets but received legal aid as the assets were frozen.

NEW ZEALAND

Its fully government-funded public defender scheme saw total costs soaring 62 per cent from $101 million in 2006/2007 to $164 million in 2018/2019.

An independent review in 2009 found the system was open to abuse by lawyers. They delayed or changed pleas midway through the legal process, maximised legal aid payments, and demanded or accepted top-up payments from clients.

Fabian Koh