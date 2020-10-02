Expect wet weather over next fortnight, says weatherman

Be prepared for more wet weather in the first two weeks of this month, with temperatures dropping to as low as 22 deg C on a few days, said the weatherman yesterday.

In a statement, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said more thundery showers are expected over the next two weeks and the daily temperature is forecast to range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C.

The MSS said more rain is expected over Singapore because the monsoon rain band is forecast to lie closer to the South-east Asia region.

"(In the first week of October), short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected between the late morning and afternoon on some days due to strong solar heating of land areas," said the MSS.

"The showers could continue into the evening over some parts of the island on a few days."

In the second week of the month, widespread moderate to heavy thundery showers with occasional gusty winds are expected between the pre-dawn hours and morning.

Thundery showers are also expected on a few nights.

On the whole, rainfall for the first two weeks is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island.

Last month was the coolest September in the last decade, with a monthly mean temperature of 27.5 deg C, the MSS said.

It was also the second-wettest September in the last 10 years, after 2013.

Almost all parts of the island had received well above-normal rainfall, with Jurong West topping the list with 121 per cent above average rainfall recorded.

On Sept 22, a halo was observed encircling the sun around noon due to the refraction of light through ice crystals in the high clouds.