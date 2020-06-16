Expect wet weather in second half of June, says weatherman

SINGAPORE - The warm and humid conditions many have been quietly bearing with while working at home look set to ease for the rest of June, the weatherman said on Tuesday (June 16).

Expect thundery showers on most of the days ahead, said the National Environment Agency's Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

They are forecast to fall between late morning and early afternoon, although they could occur on a few nights as well, owing to the convergence of winds in Singapore.

In addition, widespread thundery showers with gusty winds could sweep through Singapore on two or three days between pre-dawn hours and the morning.

The MSS said this is because of the passage of Sumatra squalls, which are lines of thunderstorms that usually develop at night over Sumatra or the Strait of Malacca. They typically move east towards Singapore in the early morning hours.

Temperature on most days in the latter half of June should range between 25 deg C and 33 deg C, although this could edge up to 34 deg C on a few particularly warm days.

In comparison, the highest daily maximum temperature recorded in the first half of the month was 35.6 deg C on June 2 and ranged between 31 deg C and 34 deg C on most days.

Despite the humidity of the first two weeks of June, the MSS said the fortnight was already less warm compared with the previous two months.

There were more days of rain, with almost all parts of the island receiving above-average rainfall.

Last Saturday, the indirect influence of Tropical Storm Nuri over the South China Sea brought a total of 84mm of rainfall in Jurong West. It was the highest daily total during the 14-day period.