Expect thundery showers, lightning in first half of April

Thundery showers with frequent lightning are in store for the first half of this month.

The weatherman also noted that the high incidence of lightning is normal for inter-monsoon months like April.

Short-duration showers varying between moderate and heavy are expected over parts of the island in the afternoon on most days, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Thursday.

Thundery showers could extend into the early evening on some days, while one or two mornings are forecast to have gusty winds, brought about by the Sumatra squall from the Strait of Malacca.

Overall, rainfall is expected to be near normal over most parts of the island and the weather will stay warm for the first two weeks of this month. On most days, temperatures are forecast to range between 25 deg C and 34 deg C, and may hit 35 deg C on a few days.

April is one of the warmest months of the year, said the MSS.

While the first two weeks of last month had several days of dry and warm conditions, the second fortnight was wet with thundery showers in the afternoon on many days, mostly over the western part of the island.

The wet weather arose from strong daytime heating and the convergence of wind, said the MSS.

The highest daily total rainfall for the month was 151.5mm, recorded in Jurong West on March 23.