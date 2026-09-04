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Expect road closures in Marina Bay, Padang areas for F1; train, bus service hours to be extended

The Formula One Singapore Grand Prix weekend will take place from Oct 9 to Oct 11.

SINGAPORE – Some roads in the Marina Centre and Padang areas will be closed for a week from Oct 7 because of the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix, while MRT train services and some bus services will be extended during race weekend from Oct 9 to Oct 11.

Roads affected include Raffles Avenue, Raffles Boulevard, Esplanade Drive and St Andrew’s Road, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a statement on Sept 4.

The roads will be closed from 12.01am on Oct 7. All roads will be fully accessible by 5.30am on Oct 13.

The following affected routes will be reopened during peak hours to facilitate traffic:

Roads open on Oct 7 and Oct 8, 5.30am-10am

Towards Orchard Road: Collyer Quay to Stamford Road via St Andrew’s Road

Towards Shenton Way: Nicoll Highway to Esplanade Drive/Stamford Road

Towards Marina Boulevard: Republic Boulevard to Bayfront Avenue via Raffles Avenue

Roads open on Oct 9, 5.30am-10am

Towards Orchard Road: Collyer Quay to Stamford Road via St Andrew’s Road

Towards Shenton Way: Nicoll Highway to Esplanade Drive/Stamford Road

Roads open on Oct 12, 5.30am-10am

Towards Shenton Way: Nicoll Highway to Esplanade Drive; Bras Basah Road to Esplanade Drive via Nicoll Highway

Towards ECP (Changi Airport): Bras Basah Road to Republic Boulevard via Raffles Boulevard

Towards Marina Boulevard: Raffles Boulevard to Bayfront Avenue via Temasek Avenue

Roads open on Oct 12, 5pm-8.30pm

Towards Shenton Way: Nicoll Highway to Esplanade Drive/Stamford Road; Bras Basah Road to Esplanade Drive via Nicoll Highway

Towards Orchard Road: Esplanade Drive to Nicoll Highway/Stamford Road

Towards ECP (Changi Airport): Bras Basah Road to Republic Boulevard via Raffles Boulevard; Bayfront Avenue to Raffles Boulevard via Temasek Avenue

Towards Marina Boulevard: Raffles Boulevard to Bayfront Avenue via Temasek Avenue

“Members of the public and F1 ticket holders are strongly encouraged to take public transport to get to the Marina Centre and Padang area from Oct 7 to 13,” LTA said.

“Train services will be extended on event days from Oct 9 to 11,” it added.

Extension of MRT train services

From Oct 9 to 11, train services on the North East Line (NEL) and Downtown Line (DTL), as well as on the Sengkang-Punggol Light Rail Transit (SPLRT) system, will be extended by about 30 minutes or 45 minutes, said public transport operator SBS Transit.

On Oct 11, the last train to Punggol Coast on the NEL will depart from HarbourFront station at 12.45am, while the final train in the opposite direction will leave Punggol Coast at 12.15am.

On the DTL, the last train will leave Bukit Panjang station at 12.18am, and the final train from Expo station will depart at 12.19am. On the SPLRT system, the last train will leave Sengkang station at 1.17am and Punggol station at 1.24am.

Train services will be extended by about half an hour on the nights of Oct 9 and 10.

Train services on the North-South Line, East-West Line, Circle Line and Thomson-East Coast Line will also be extended from Oct 9 to 11, said public transport operator SMRT.

The last trains on the North-South Line and East-West Line will leave City Hall station at 12.30am on Oct 9 and 10, and 12.45am on Oct 11.

There will be no extension of the Bukit Panjang LRT service and Changi Airport service.

Changes to bus service timings

To complement the extended train service hours, some bus services connecting from MRT stations will also have extended operating hours during the F1 race weekend.

A total of 16 SBS Transit bus services will run later from their respective bus interchanges : 60A, 63M, 114A, 222, 225G, 228, 229, 232, 238, 261, 269, 315, 325, 410W, 804 and 812.

A total of 18 SMRT bus services will also run later from their respective bus interchanges from Oct 9 to 11: 181A, 240, 241, 243G, 920, 922, 973A, 300, 301, 302, 307, 983A, 974A, 901, 911, 912A, 912B and 913.

SBS Transit said its bus service 195 will operate temporarily from the Kampong Bahru Bus Terminal from Oct 7 to 12, instead of the Marina Centre Bus Terminal, because of road closures in the Marina Centre area.

During this period, Service 195 will stop at 13 bus stops along Kampong Bahru Road, Eu Tong Sen Street, New Bridge Road and Spooner Road. It will skip seven bus stops that are on its regular route along Raffles Avenue, North Bridge Road, North Boat Quay, Parliament Place and Raffles Boulevard.

From Oct 6 to 12, some bus services will skip stops along their regular routes because of road closures.

Bus arrival timings for these services will not be available on SBS Transit’s mobile app and website during this period. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys early, as there may be service delays.

Vehicle access into Marina Centre

During the road closure period, motorists can still access the Marina Centre area via Rochor Road to Temasek Boulevard, or through a single lane along Raffles Boulevard via Nicoll Highway or Temasek Boulevard.

Buses and vehicles with registration plates starting with W, X or Y will not be allowed entry.

Motorists can access these roads only at these timings:

Oct 7, 8 and 12: Midnight-6am, 10am-5pm, and 10pm-midnight

Oct 9: Midnight-6am, 10am-4pm, and 11pm-midnight

Oct 10 and 11: Midnight-1pm

Oct 13: Midnight-5.30am

Taxis and motorcycles can use the single-lane access at all times, except during race hours. Taxis and private-hire cars are allowed to pick up and drop off passengers only at designated taxi points and driveways.

Carparks at Suntec City, Millenia Walk and Marina Square will remain open to the public.

Most pedestrian routes will remain open. For more information, visit https://go.gov.sg/f1