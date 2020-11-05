Expect heavy traffic in Little India on Deepavali weekend

SINGAPORE - Heavy traffic is expected in Serangoon Road over the Deepavali weekend as festivities take place in Little India.

The festival falls on Nov 14 this year.

Police on Thursday (Nov 5) said in a statement that traffic may be especially heavy on the eve of Deepavali, and auxiliary police officers will be deployed along the affected roads and junctions in the area to regulate traffic.

They urged motorists to make alternative travel arrangements, where possible, adding that those who are driving there should do so with caution.

Strict enforcement action will also be taken against illegal parking, the police said.

They also advised the public to remain vigilant against crime by not leaving their belongings unattended, not wearing excessive jewellery or carrying large amounts of cash, and being cautious of strangers.

If anyone is molested, they should seek help immediately from passers-by to increase the chances of apprehending the culprit, and call 999 as soon as possible.

The public should report any suspicious persons and activities to the police by calling 999 or sending a text message to 71999 if it is unsafe to talk.

The police also warned people against setting off improvised explosive devices constructed using sparklers.

"Such acts and devices are potential fire hazards which cause undue danger and alarm to the public," they said.

Strict enforcement action will also be taken against those who discharge fireworks illegally.

Those caught setting off improvised explosive devices or fireworks may be prosecuted, and sentenced to jail, a fine, or both.