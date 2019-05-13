Expect heavy traffic at Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints over Vesak Day weekend

SINGAPORE - Travellers planning to drive to Malaysia for the upcoming Vesak Day weekend should plan for heavy traffic.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has issued an advisory to warn motorists to expect delays at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints from Friday (May 17) to next Monday.

Vesak Day, which is celebrated by Buddhists around the world, falls on Sunday. Next Monday is a public holiday.

The ICA said that with security checks, traffic build-up is inevitable, especially when a large number of travellers are using the checkpoints at the same time.

It urged travellers to plan ahead and be prepared to adjust their travel plans.

Travellers are reminded not to carry prohibited items, such as firecrackers, "pop-pop" or chewing gum.

Those with dutiable or controlled items such as eggs, meat products and potted plants should declare these items to ICA officers before the checks, the authority added.

The ICA noted that there have been many instances of queue-cutting at both land checkpoints during peak periods.

It urged travellers against doing so, as this may cause severe congestion and compromise the safety of motorists.

Motorists are also reminded to observe traffic rules, maintain land discipline at all times and cooperate with checkpoint officers to ensure a safe environment at the checkpoints.

Before setting off on their journey, motorists can check the traffic situation at both land checkpoints through the Land Transport Authority's One Motoring website or the Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System installed along the Bukit Timah Expressway and Ayer Rajah Expressway.

Updates will also be available on the ICA's Facebook page.

The ICA said that officers will continue to monitor arrival and departure traffic conditions and ensure optimal deployment of resources to handle peak-hour traffic.

The authority will also work with the Traffic Police to ensure road discipline at the critical junctions leading to the land checkpoints.

"We seek travellers' understanding and cooperation when using the land checkpoints during the peak periods," it said.