Expect heavy traffic at land checkpoints till end-June

Traffic through the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints has been consistently heavy since the start of the June school holiday period, with traveller volume over the past weekend rising to 267,000 people a day from 262,000 the previous weekend.

Such heavy traffic is expected to persist for the rest of the month, and travellers can expect delays during this period, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said yesterday.

Those travelling through the two checkpoints are advised to adjust their travel plans to avoid being caught in traffic jams.

Last weekend's daily volume of 267,000 travellers is higher than that of the Vesak Day weekend, which saw 224,000 daily travellers, and Good Friday's 149,000 travellers.

In 2019, the peak of the June school holiday saw waiting times of close to 2½ hours for travellers crossing the border by car before clearing immigration.

ICA advises travellers to factor in additional time for immigration clearance and to avoid peak hours.

For those travelling from Singapore to Malaysia, peak hours for the rest of June are from 6pm to 11.59pm on Fridays, 6am to 9am and 9pm to 11.59pm on Saturdays, and 6am to 8am on Sundays.

For those arriving in Singapore, peak hours on weekdays until June 24 are from 10pm to 11.59pm. For Saturdays in June, the peak hours are 9pm to 11.59pm, while on Sundays, these are from 6pm to 11.59pm.

ICA added that travellers departing Singapore via the Woodlands Checkpoint should note that Malaysia's immigration department, Jabatan Imigresen Malaysia, has been upgrading arrival immigration car booths since June 6.

During this period, booths that are undergoing upgrading will not be operational.

To monitor the traffic situation, travellers can check the Land Transport Authority's One Motoring website or ICA's Facebook page.

They can also take cross-border bus services instead of driving into Malaysia, ICA added.