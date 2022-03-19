Singapore: Global talent 'a necessity, not a luxury'

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Singapore office of a United States-headquartered technology company has shed a third of its staff, which included forgoing 60 places that would have been filled by Employment Pass (EP) holders.

The main reason? "We can't afford it," a regional vice-president for the company told The Straits Times, citing how minimum EP salary requirements have been raised three times in under three years. These are roles that Singaporeans could not have filled as they required proficiency in languages such as Thai or Vietnamese, she added.

A general exodus of EP holders since the pandemic began has prompted some soul-searching as to whether Singapore is still a choice destination for such talent, an issue that directly affects the Republic's overall competitiveness.

"The two are inextricably linked: As a global city, the search for global talent is a necessity, not a luxury," said Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chairman T. Chandroo.

To ensure that foreign workers here are of high quality, the salary threshold will rise in September to $5,000 for new applicants, with an even higher bar for older candidates and those in financial services.

This, combined with pandemic-induced travel restrictions, perceptions of rising xenophobia and the rise of remote work, has driven down the population of EP holders here to its smallest in a decade, business chambers, recruiters, analysts and expats have said.

As at last December, there were 161,700 EP holders here, compared with 193,700 in pre-pandemic 2019 and 175,400 in 2011.

While some see the increased employment opportunities for local workers in the short-term as a plus, the decline in the number of typically high-skilled, high-earning EP holders has contributed to rising costs and manpower shortages, said companies.

This reality has given rise to the balancing act required of the Government, which has stressed that it continues to welcome foreign talent as a complement to the local workforce, even as Singaporeans must remain the workforce's core.

PLUGGING THE GAPS

Polls on how Singapore measures up against competing cities show a mixed picture.

The latest Expat Explorer survey by HSBC ranking the best places for expatriates to live and work saw Singapore drop to ninth place last year from second in 2019. It was first for four consecutive years before that. Singapore also lost pole position in an Institute for Management Development World Competitiveness Ranking, dropping to fifth last June.

But another poll this month by global mobility experts ECA International named it the most liveable location in the world for expats from East Asia. Last October, it rose one rung to second place in a global competitiveness index by Insead.

The recent months have seen more companies either opening offices here or upgrading them into regional hubs for the Asia-Pacific, business chambers told ST. Member companies are also receiving job applications and interest from abroad.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Trade and Industry also pointed to how Singapore attracted $11.8 billion in fixed asset investments last year - commitments expected to create more than 17,000 jobs over the next five years.

"This is testament to our reputation as a strategic hub and critical supply chain node for companies to do business in Asia and for the world," she said.

But even as the economy recovers, businesses are grappling with manpower and skill gaps, and rising wages and costs.

Data released by the Manpower Ministry on Monday showed there were more than two positions available for every unemployed person in Singapore.

Associate Professor Terence Ho from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy said the decline in EP numbers has meant more opportunities for local workers in the short term as companies compete to fill positions, with anecdotal reports of more job market movement and higher wages being offered.

"In the long term, however, a persistent decline in EP numbers could potentially erode Singapore's competitiveness," he said.

The tech and financial services sectors appear hardest hit by the skills shortage, followed by manufacturing, supply chain and construction.

"Mid-level roles - vice-president, manager, director - tend to be particularly difficult to recruit for as they require specific skill sets or technical experience," said Mr Richard Aldridge, Asia-Pacific managing director of financial services recruiter The Black Swan Group, noting that some clients have relocated roles to different parts of the world to snag expertise, such as in analytics and data science. At the same time, Singapore has a reputation for investing in its people, and has drawn kudos for its recent policies to anticipate capabilities that businesses need for the future and prepare its citizens for them, said European Chamber of Commerce president Federico Donato.

For instance, programmes to reskill and upgrade mid-career workers were enhanced and even made permanent this year.

Any negative trend in Singapore's rankings in such polls is also likely to be temporary, and caused by the pandemic, said American Chamber of Commerce chief executive Lei Hsien-Hsien.

With the Omicron wave subsiding, Singapore has returned to its gradual easing of restrictions. It has also removed entry approval restrictions for long-term work pass holders and is establishing more quarantine-free vaccinated travel lane arrangements. This progressive opening of borders and resumption of air travel will be critical in reversing the decline in EP numbers, said observers.

The Insead business school's distinguished fellow Bruno Lanvin said: "International competition for talents will be more intense in the coming years. But Singapore will have many strong cards to play, because of its geographical situation - Asia will remain the engine of world growth for some time - and the quality of the working environment it can offer."

FINDING SUSTAINABLE FOOTING

The oft-cited "conducive environment" for expats in Singapore - features such as safety, stability, efficiency, connectivity, rule of law and quality of life - have hardly wavered, said Ms Marie Tay, managing director of recruiting firm The Resolute Hunter.

But Singapore has to keep innovating to keep its competitive edge, said Mr Ho Chye Soon, country manager of American cloud computing company Nutanix.

Concurring, EY Asean workforce advisory leader Samir Bedi said: "Global talent will be drawn to opportunities in the digital cities of tomorrow that offer virtual and hybrid ways of working."

But the pandemic has also taught Singapore an important lesson, said Professor Linda Lim from the University of Michigan's business school.

"An economic development strategy based on enabling the employment of footloose global talent is not necessarily the most efficient or resilient, and may not be economically - let alone politically - sustainable," she said.

The alternative approach to a "revolving door" of expats would be to deepen domestic capabilities - local enterprises, local workers, local skills - even if that means trading some growth for more resilience and stability, she added.

Singapore International Chamber of Commerce chief executive Victor Mills put it plainly: "We need to encourage our local talent to upgrade and compete in order to get the jobs many aspire to."

In essence, a strong Singapore core is important for the workforce to be sustainable and resilient, said Prof Ho.

"There must be sufficient impetus for firms to invest in developing local workers, rather than just adopt a 'plug-and-play' approach to recruitment," he said.

There are limits - even post-pandemic, with pent-up demand - to the volume of foreign manpower that Singapore can absorb.

"Foreign talent will always be a hot-button issue in Singapore," Prof Ho observed. "The Government will therefore need to give Singaporeans assurance of fair opportunities, invest in training and education, and give firms sufficient incentive to do so as well."