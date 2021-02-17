Expanded ComLink scheme to help 14,000 low-income families

Around 14,000 low-income families with children will benefit from the Community Link (ComLink) initiative over the next two years as the programme is expanded significantly, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said yesterday.

More resources will be pro-vided to the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) to expand ComLink into a nationwide programme to provide holistic support to more families, said DPM Heng.

Currently, around 1,000 families are supported by ComLink, which was introduced in 2019.

It is one of MSF's key initiatives to support low-income families with children who are living in rental housing by providing proactive and integrated help coordinated across multiple agencies.

Families can also tap other initiatives such as the Uplift and KidStart programmes for help.

"By mobilising community assets and galvanising local volunteering efforts, ComLink provides families with the tools and support to do better," said DPM Heng.

More details will be provided in the debate on MSF's budget.

Madam Soo Bee Keow, 40, said that her sons Jiang Hao Nan, six, and Jiang Hao Dong, seven, have benefited from programmes by ComLink.

Last year, she enrolled them in Boon Lay's Kidspiration kidsREAD reading programme. The programme is offered by the Boon Lay Youth Network (BLYN), a community partner of ComLink.

Her children attend a 90-minute class once a month with volunteers, where they engage in activities such as storytelling, song and dance, and reading lessons.

Madam Soo, who holds part-time jobs in a mask factory and as a shop assistant, and is married to Mr Jiang Tao, 34, a fork-lift driver, said: "During Covid-19, my family's finances were very tight and I didn't know how to teach them English.

"I couldn't afford tutors, so I am grateful volunteers could teach my sons. Now, their English skills are almost better than their Mandarin."

Her sons, who used to struggle with speaking and spelling in English, can now read storybooks by themselves, and often score full marks on their spelling tests, she added.

Through ComLink partners BLYN and the Thye Hua Kwan Family Service Centre @ Jurong, her children have also received FairPrice vouchers, items such as schoolbags and storybooks, as well as toys for Christmas.

Madam Soo said: "ComLink helped support my family and children over this difficult period.

"Even though our finances are tight, I am glad the volunteers can help make my children happy."