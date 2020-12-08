Expand Internet connectivity so no one gets left behind, Google CEO urges

Communities around the world should continue expanding digital connectivity and deepen public-private partnerships so that everyone can reap the benefits of the Internet, said Google chief executive Sundar Pichai yesterday.

While Covid-19 has accelerated the use of digital tools, it has also underscored the fact that many have been left behind, he said at the Singapore FinTech Festival and Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology.

The coronavirus outbreak has sped up the adoption of digital tools and trends by years, noted Mr Pichai.

He added that South-east Asia's Internet economy is on the verge of a massive transformation. He cited a report Google compiled that showed over 40 million people in the region connected to the Internet for the first time this year - four times as many as last year.

But many are still being left out. Some 1.7 billion people globally are still unbanked, for example.

An Internet connection is the "single best way" to make technology available to more people, and Mr Pichai outlined two ways to make the global digital economy more inclusive.

"First, by accelerating progress in closing the digital divide, which means expanding connectivity, financial inclusion and digital skills.

"Second, by deepening partnerships between governments and business, which means building on the new collaborations we've seen during Covid."

Microsoft's chief executive Satya Nadella also spoke at the event yesterday. During a dialogue with Standard Chartered group chief executive Bill Winters, Mr Nadella reflected on the pandemic and said companies need to plan ahead and prepare for future crises.

In August, the two firms announced a partnership to accelerate the bank's digital transformation through a cloud-first strategy and migrate all core applications to the cloud by 2025.

Making sure that everyone in an organisation - not just customer service staff - listens to client feedback is crucial, said Mr Nadella. "Organisations that have good listening systems have been able to come out of this, or at least are working through this crisis much better."