Exhibition marks 55 years of US-S'pore ties

During his 31 years as Prime Minister, Mr Lee Kuan Yew made three state visits to the United States - in 1973, 1975 and 1985.

In 1985, he was received by then President Ronald Reagan in the White House's diplomatic reception room, a moment caught in a photo that is now on display at a virtual photo exhibition by the US Embassy here.

The showcase, titled: From Sea To Shining Sea, was launched yesterday in commemoration of the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Mr Lee addressed Mr Reagan and the press at the White House, speaking on the geopolitical situation in South-east Asia after the end of the Vietnam War.

He said when he first visited the White House, he "was welcomed by President Lyndon Johnson. Since then, the bonds of common interest between Singapore and the United States have grown deeper and more extensive".

The video of Mr Lee speaking can be found on the exhibition website.

The 55 photos come from The Straits Times, the embassy, the National Library Board, diplomats and other repositories.

Some moments captured by ST photographers include boxer Muhammad Ali at Singapore's newly built National Stadium on Oct 24, 1973, and Singapore Airlines receiving two 747s, its first wide-body aircraft, from aerospace company Boeing in 1973.

There are other pictures of visits by political leaders as well as musical and sporting stars such as the Harlem Globetrotters exhibition basketball team and jazz icon Duke Ellington, plus the opening of institutions such as the Singapore American School in 1956.

US Embassy charge d'affaires Rafik Mansour said: "Our partnership with Singapore is a top priority for the United States. As we look back and celebrate 55 years of diplomatic ties, cultural exchanges, partnerships, and most importantly, friendship, we also look forward to many more good years ahead."

The exhibition also features photos from Mr George Porter, who served as a public affairs officer at the US Embassy here between 1965 and 1970.

A former journalist, he took pictures of day-to-day scenes in Singapore in the 1960s, such as children walking by a sundry store and in schools.

His daughter Elise Porter, 69, who spent part of her youth here with her late father, told ST that she has fond memories of the city.

Speaking of her experience growing up in both countries, she said: "Both the US and Singapore have amazing ethnic and religious diversity. Diversity in a society can cause internal clashes and discontent. Nevertheless, both countries consider diversity ultimately as a strength, not a weakness."

The virtual exhibition opened yesterday and can be found at www.USSG55inphotos.com