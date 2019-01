SINGAPORE - A fire broke out outside a Pasir Ris coffee shop on Tuesday (Jan 15).

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesman said it responded to a fire at 442 Pasir Ris Drive 6 at 5.08pm.

The fire was extinguished using two water jets and there were no reported injuries.

SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.

Videos of the fire on social media showed flames coming out of an exhaust duct linked to the coffee shop and smoke billowing out of it.