Ex-Supreme Court judge Goh Joon Seng dies at age 86

Former Supreme Court judge Goh Joon Seng, who had served on Singapore's Council of Presidential Advisers (CPA) for more than a decade, died of cancer yesterday afternoon.

He was 86, and is survived by his wife and two sons.

Born in China, Mr Goh read law at the then University of Singapore and was admitted as a lawyer here in 1963. His practice as senior partner at Goh Poh & Partners consisted mainly of insurance and building cases, and he was appointed a Supreme Court judge in October 1990.

During his time on the bench, he built up a strong reputation for his decisions and mediation skills, and was well liked by lawyers for his gentle and courteous manner.

After retiring as a judge in 2000, Mr Goh became a consultant to law firm Lee and Lee and also continued to serve the public. For instance, he was tasked with chairing the three-member Commission of Inquiry set up to investigate the escape of Jemaah Islamiah terrorist Mas Selamat Kastari from the Whitley Road Detention Centre in 2008.

He also played an instrumental role as the founding chairman of numerous mediation bodies here, including the Singapore Mediation Centre (SMC) and the former Consumer Mediation Unit, which handled customer complaints that banks are unable to resolve on their own.

Described by former Chief Justice Chan Sek Keong as an "approachable, friendly and unassuming judge who is Mr Affability himself", Mr Goh was appointed the chairman of the SMC when it was launched in 1997 to resolve disputes through mediation. He stepped down from the position in 2003.

Justice Belinda Ang, who is SMC's chair, said Singapore owes a lot to Mr Goh for its reputation as a centre for mediation. "Those who knew him will remember that he was a gentleman through and through."

He was also a member of the CPA from 2008 to April this year, and had chaired the Presidential Council for Religious Harmony from 2005 to 2017. For his contributions, he was awarded the Public Service Star in the 2006 National Day Awards, as well as the Meritorious Service Medal in 2016.

President Halimah Yacob said Mr Goh was often counted upon to provide the legal perspective to issues at hand. She added that Mr Goh's tenure in the CPA also coincided with a period when Singapore's reserves protection framework was put to the test, first during the global financial crisis in 2008 and then most recently during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"On both occasions, Mr Goh and the CPA provided wise counsel on the proposals to draw upon our past reserves to manage the crises."

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said that Mr Goh served as a judge during a period of substantial change in the profession.

"Many at the Bar will remember it as a challenging period. Joon Seng did his part in implementing the many reforms of the time, but always with kindness, and he came to be known to many of us as the gentle face of justice."

Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said Mr Goh was a very committed volunteer with the Volunteer Special Constabulary (VSC), where he served for 23 years, including two years as its commander. The VSC was formed after World War II, in 1946, to assist regular police officers.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong said Mr Goh had left a lasting impression on him when he was a young lawyer.

"He was someone with a strong head and a generous heart, and mixed them both to find the balance of justice," said Mr Tong.

The funeral will be held next Monday.