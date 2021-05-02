Ex-SDP chairman and MP Ling How Doong dies at 85

To the public, he was a strong personality in opposition politics who unseated the first woman Cabinet minister in an electoral upset. He was censured for swearing in Parliament, and later became embroiled in a defamation suit.

But former Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chairman Ling How Doong, who died at the age of 85 on Friday, had a softer side.

Mr Philip Ling, 54, the second of his three sons, said his father doted on his grandchildren and enjoyed cooking and spending time with his family in his later years. He never brought the hurly-burly of his political career back home.

A practising lawyer who was bilingual, Mr Ling became SDP's chairman in 1984 and lost his first election in Chong Boon that year.

He then contested Bukit Gombak in 1988, crossing swords with People's Action Party (PAP) candidate Seet Ai Mee.

The pair would meet again at the next general election in 1991, when Mr Ling beat Dr Seet, who was then acting minister for community development, and was elected alongside then SDP chief Chiam See Tong and Mr Cheo Chai Chen in the party's best electoral performance to date.

But a falling out between Mr Chiam and current SDP chief, Dr Chee Soon Juan, led to Mr Chiam quitting the SDP ahead of the 1997 election to lead the Singapore People's Party (SPP).

After just one term as an MP, Mr Ling lost his seat in the 1997 polls. His opponent, PAP's Ang Mong Seng, won in a three-cornered fight with Mr Ling and an SPP candidate.

Mr Ling contested the elections again in 2001 and 2006, losing both times. He stepped down as SDP chairman in 2007.

In a Facebook post, Dr Chee said Mr Ling was a tireless defender of workers' rights and advocated the protection of the needy and vulnerable.

"On this May Day weekend, it is befitting that we remember a Singaporean who loved his country and gave much to his fellow citizens by standing up for them at a time when such voices were rare."

Mr Ling retired from law several years ago and was inactive in politics by 2015. He had chronic lung disease and later became gaunt as he had trouble swallowing.

He was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for surgery to insert a feeding tube into his abdomen but contracted pneumonia and died.

"It was very sudden, the escalation of his condition," said Mr Ling's youngest son Joseph, 51. He said he was proud his father had stood up for his values.

Mr Ling leaves his wife, Madam Toh Siew Ing, 84, his sons and four grandchildren. He will be cremated today at Mandai Crematorium.

Kok Yufeng