Ex-PSC head appointed to Council of Presidential Advisers

Former Public Service Commission (PSC) chairman Eddie Teo was sworn in as a member of the Council of Presidential Advisers (CPA) yesterday.

President Halimah Yacob appointed Mr Teo, 71, on the advice of Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon. His appointment is for the period Aug 15, 2018, to June 1, 2020.

The CPA advises the President in the use of her discretionary and custodial powers in safeguarding past reserves of the Government and Fifth Schedule Statutory Boards and Government Companies.

It also advises the President on the appointments of various key personnel in public service.

Mr Teo will replace Mr Lee Tzu Yang, 63, who stepped down as a CPA member on Aug 6 after he was sworn in as chairman of the PSC.

Mr Lee had been a CPA member since Jan 7, 2013. He retired as chairman of Shell Companies in Singapore in 2014 after 35 years. In 2016, he was recognised by the Institution of Chemical Engineers as an honorary fellow.

He began serving as deputy chairman of the PSC on May 2 this year before he took over from Mr Teo as the commission's chairman.

Mr Teo has spent close to 50 years in public service, 10 of them as PSC chairman. A President's Scholar, he began his career in 1970 in the Security and Intelligence Division. In nine years, at age 31, he became its director, a post he held until 1994.

From 1982 to 1986, he was also director of the Internal Security Department, making him the only person to head both Singapore's external and internal intelligence organisations at the same time.

After becoming PSC chairman on Aug 1, 2008, he brought on board new members from different backgrounds and professions, from academia to social work to law.

It was also during his time that scholarships were given to students from a wider range of schools, including polytechnics. Scholarship holders were also encouraged to venture beyond the traditional destinations for their studies, with some heading to countries such as Egypt, Israel and Thailand.