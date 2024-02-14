Ex-prison cook who became top chef at Michelin-starred eatery had wanted to ‘make it big in drugs’

SINGAPORE – Chef Peter Teo knows the bitter taste of rejection, as all five applications for his first internship were rejected due to his criminal record.

The chef, who was in jail twice for drug and assault offences, watched his Shatec classmates get hotel restaurant internships.

He had ignored his mother’s pleas to give up drugs and even wanted to succeed in the drug trade.

But he got caught, and his criminal record proved to be an obstacle to him getting internships at restaurants.

He said: “I just felt very rejected. I desperately needed a job, why couldn’t I have this one chance?”

Fine-dining French restaurant Les Amis was the only one that offered him a trainee role, and a scholarship, in 2010.

Chef Teo, 39, went on to help the establishment clinch its first two Michelin stars and become one of its highest-ranked chefs.

Over the years, his creations were featured in luxury magazines Epicure and Tatler Asia, and The Straits Times.

In March, Chef Teo will be calling the shots at a new French cafe in Changi Village, called Breakthrough Missions, which hires former convicts.

As an “alumnus” of Christian halfway house Breakthrough Missions, which owns the cafe, Chef Teo said: “I want to do my part and give back, so they don’t have to go through what I went through.”

The latest annual statistics released by the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) on Feb 14 showed the recidivism rate for the local inmate population within two years of release has been rising in the last two years.

Among the Singaporean and permanent resident offenders released from SPS custody in 2021, 22 per cent were detained, sentenced to jail, or given a day reporting order within two years of their release. This is higher than the 20.4 per cent for the 2020 release cohort and the 20 per cent for the 2019 release cohort.

SPS said the increase was largely due to the rise in the recidivism rate of repeat drug abusers, noting that inmates with drug antecedents are about three times more likely to reoffend than those without.

The latest drug figures released by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on the same day revealed more grim numbers.

More than half of new drug abusers arrested in 2023 were below the age of 30, with an increase in the use of illegal substances among women and the young.