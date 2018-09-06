Ex-Ogilvy advertising veteran Tham Khai Meng removed from Facebook's creative council

SINGAPORE - Former worldwide chief creative officer of ad giant Ogilvy Tham Khai Meng has been removed from Facebook's creative council.

This comes about two months after Mr Tham, who is in his 60s and married, was accused of misconduct and subsequently fired from his position at global advertising firm Ogilvy on July 12.

While the nature of the misconduct claims was unspecified, they were said to be a "clear breach" of Ogilvy's values and codes of conduct by the ad agency's chief executive officer John Seifert.

Facebook confirmed with online magazine Marketing Interactive that Mr Tham has been removed from the Facebook Creative Council in a piece published on Thursday (Sept 6).

According to his LinkedIn profile, he has been on the council since 2017. Formed in 2012,it was created for the social media site to reach out to creatives and discuss advertising ideas and concerns.

Mr Tham's LinkedIn also states that he is part of the advisory board for Twitter. It is unclear if he is still on the board.

The advertising veteran made history at Ogilvy when he became the first Asian and Singaporean to take on the role of worldwide chief creative officer at the company in 2009.

He led Ogilvy, which he joined in 1999, to win the prestigious Cannes Lions Network of the Year award five years in a row from 2012.

He was also one of four recipients of the Designer of the Year award at the 2009 President's Design Award in Singapore.

He had also served on the boards of several agencies such as the National Arts Council, Urban Redevelopment Authority and Singapore Land Authority.