Ex-nurse among 1,139 graduating as SAF specialists, military experts

A nurse for five years, Military Expert Trainee (ME1T) Isswariya Nethagi decided a career switch was needed and put pen to paper last year to join the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

She became the only female trainee in her platoon and, for someone who claims to be non-athletic, clinched a gold award for her Individual Physical Proficiency Test.

"As the only female in the whole course and platoon, I was proud of myself for being able to do everything that everyone who was much younger did," she said.

This week, the 30-year-old will be one of 1,139 specialist cadets and military expert trainees graduating at the 48th Specialist Cadet Graduation Parade. The ceremony is being held from yesterday to Aug 19 in decentralised smaller indoor parades due to Covid-19 restrictions.

ME1T Isswariya told The Straits Times that she left her career as a nurse to sign on with the SAF as a medical expert despite concerns from her family and friends.

"There was always something unfulfilled, so that was when I decided to sign on to the army. I learnt this is my destiny. This is where I can unleash my potential," said the Institute of Technical Education graduate who joined the SAF in March last year.

The former nurse, who specialised in rehabilitation and endoscopy at Singapore General Hospital, now utilises her experience by sharing her knowledge with her course mates after lessons.

Training was tough, she said.

"For medics, during our route march, we had to carry a medic bag with a stretcher inside and also other gear like helmets and a load bearing system, and the route wasn't easy. There were a lot of steep slopes and we had to tackle scenarios where we had to save casualties," she added.

The ceremony will also see Specialist Cadet (SCT) Muhammad Syukri Sutresno, 21, receive the coveted Golden Bayonet award, which is given only to top trainees from the course.

SCT Muhammad Syukri lost 45kg during training, after enlisting for national service in October last year, when he weighed 120kg.

With plans to sign on to the SAF, he said that he aims to be a good example to the people around him.

"One of my targets is to be a passionate leader who can bring out the best in my soldiers around me, and to do that, I must be a good role model to my men and everyone I am working with," said SCT Muhammad Syukri.