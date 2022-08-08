Ex-journalist and AMP founding member Yang Razali Kassim dies

Former Straits Times journalist Yang Razali Kassim died yesterday morning at Changi General Hospital. He was 67.

He leaves his wife and four children.

Mr Mohammad Alami Musa - the former chairman of the Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP) who is also Mr Yang Razali's brother-in-law - said he died from a serious infection that led to complications, including breathing problems.

Mr Yang Razali was a founding member of the AMP and a prolific commentator on regional political developments.

Before he took on the role of senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Mr Yang Razali was a foreign correspondent for The Straits Times at its Indonesia bureau during a journalism career that spanned 20 years.

Mr Alami said Mr Yang Razali was passionate about the interests of Singapore's Malay/Muslim community.

"As a founding member of AMP, he had bold ideas for change and to uplift the Malay/Muslim community in Singapore," he said.

"He was known to be a leader who was not shy to give frank and bold views, and to express his sentiments honestly.

"His ideas were valued by many, including those at the political level."

Mr Alami added that Mr Yang Razali's death is a big loss to his family as well as to the wider Malay/Muslim community.

Former Straits Times editor-in-chief Cheong Yip Seng, who worked with Mr Yang Razali, said: "He was one of our best, and a valued member of the team."

He added that Mr Yang Razali had a deep personal interest in Indonesia.

"He had a scholarly bent, so he brought more than just news reporting to the table... He was able to provide insights as well."

AMP in a Facebook post yesterday described Mr Yang Razali as a passionate activist who was concerned about the development of the Malay/Muslim community in Singapore.

The AMP post also touched on how Mr Yang Razali's activism led to the group's formation in 1991.

It said: "His activism, together with that of other like-minded activists, led to the formation of AMP in 1991. He remained involved in the community and AMP throughout the years during significant milestones in AMP's history.

"We are deeply grateful for the sacrifice and contributions he has made towards AMP over the last three decades."