Ex-high commissioner to Australia is named ambassador to Indonesia

Updated
Published
5 min ago

Singapore's former high commissioner to Australia, Mr Kwok Fook Seng, 53, will be the Republic's next ambassador to Indonesia from July.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said Mr Kwok served in his former position from August 2016 to March this year. He joined MFA in 1995 and served in various portfolios related to Asean, Latin America, South Asia, South-east Asia and the United Nations.

He was also special assistant to Professor S. Jayakumar in 2001, who was then foreign minister.

From 2002 to 2006, Mr Kwok handled cases of international arbitration at the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea and the International Court of Justice.

He was deputy high commissioner at the Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur from 2006 to 2008.

From 2009 to 2010, Mr Kwok was director-general of the Asean-Singapore National Secretariat, overseeing Singapore's participation at all regional forums under Asean.

He was Singapore's permanent representative to the World Trade Organisation and the World Intellectual Property Organisation in Geneva from February 2011 to June 2014.

He was also Singapore's ambassador for climate change from July 2014 to July 2016, leading the team that negotiated and concluded the Paris Agreement in December 2015.

Mr Kwok graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications Studies (Honours) from Murdoch University, Western Australia, and a Master of Public Management from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore.

He was awarded the Public Administration Medal (Bronze) in 2006 and the Public Administration Medal (Silver) in 2008.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 29, 2022, with the headline Ex-high commissioner to Australia is named ambassador to Indonesia.

