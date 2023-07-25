Ex-GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song on his firm, his motivations and the reserves

SINGAPORE - Weeks before former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song announced his decision to contest in the upcoming presidential election, there had been chatter on the ground that an “establishment candidate” would soon emerge.

With former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and businessman George Goh having declared their intention to run for office, the story goes that the Government would engineer a three-cornered fight to help ensure Mr Tharman’s victory.

Asked about who put him up to join the presidential race, Mr Ng quips: “I put myself up to this.”

The 75-year-old says it saddens him that some say he is doing so just to split votes. “I’m doing this because I think it is for the good of our country. It is good for the credibility of the office of the president that there should be an election. So I’m standing to ensure that there is an election,” he says, adding that he has spent 45 years in the public service, and has worked with ministers as part of his job, but he has never belonged to any political party.

“We must be careful to distinguish between public service and political office... We must distinguish between the establishment, governing party and political party,” he says.

Speaking to The Straits Times shortly after announcing his decision to run in the election, he answers questions about his motivations, the reserves and his investment company.

On going up against former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam

Mr Tharman is very well known in Singapore... I am relatively unknown because all my life, I’ve stayed out of politics. I just concentrated on my work in the GIC. I was an investment professional; I didn’t want to be in the limelight. That’s the way it was.

I’m an underdog; it is a good situation to be in.

Mr Tharman is a very good friend of mine. We worked together for many years. I respect him and I’m running for president because he wants it!