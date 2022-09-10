Ex-Eu Yan Sang chairman, a man who valued relationships, dies at 99

A man who valued relationships, a foodie who enjoyed a variety of cuisines, and a generous leader who contributed much to charities and education.

This is how Dr Richard Eu Keng Mun, chairman of Eu Yan Sang Holdings from 1978 to 1993, is remembered by his family and friends.

The 99-year-old died of old age on Thursday, leaving four children, 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. His wife Diana died more than a decade ago.

Dr Eu's father was Mr Eu Tong Sen, a leading businessman in Malaya, Singapore and Hong Kong during the late 19th century and early 20th century.

His grandfather was Mr Eu Kong, who left his home town of Foshan in China to seek his fortune in Malaya. Determined to free tin mine coolies from the clutches of opium and ease their suffering with Chinese medicine and herbs, he set up his first shop in 1879 in Gopeng, Perak, and named it "Yan Sang", which means "caring for mankind" in Chinese.

The Eu Yan Sang legacy was continued by Mr Eu Tong Sen and subsequent generations.

Dr Eu was vice-chairman of UOB from 1980 to 1989, chairman of the Community Chest from 1992 to 2000, and founding chairman of the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM), serving from 1964 to 1996.

Mr Richard Eu Yee Ming, 74, chairman of Eu Yan Sang International and Dr Eu's eldest son, said his father was a principled and honest man.

He was a foodie who loved Japanese food and also porridge with fried dough fritters from Alexandra market, and the family would gather at his home for Sunday lunch. Previously, they would also travel together to Japan every April to celebrate his birthday.

Dr Eu was also active in giving back to society. Instead of wreaths, the family has asked for donations to be made in his name to the SIM People Development Fund and the Community Chest, as these are causes he was passionate about.

SIM president and chief executive Seah Chin Siong said that for over three decades, Dr Eu worked tirelessly to secure funding and a permanent home for the institution.

The Community Chest wrote on its Facebook page on Friday that under Dr Eu's leadership, its annual operating expenditure became fully underwritten by Singapore Pools, enabling all donations to go directly to charities.

Dr Eu was conferred the Public Service Medal (1995) and Public Service Star (2000).