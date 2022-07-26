Ex-EDB top exec to lead National Research Foundation

The former executive vice-president of the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), Mr Beh Kian Teik, will be appointed as chief executive officer of the National Research Foundation (NRF) from Aug 6.

Mr Beh, 49, who is currently the NRF's deputy CEO, will be taking over from Professor Low Teck Seng.

Announcing this yesterday, the NRF said that as deputy CEO since July 1, 2020, Mr Beh has been responsible for reviewing, developing and implementing the national research, innovation and enterprise (RIE) strategies and governance frameworks, and growing and sustaining a vibrant RIE ecosystem here.

Prior to joining the NRF, in his previous role at EDB, he oversaw EDB New Ventures, and worked closely with entrepreneurs to create early-stage ventures in Singapore.

Among other things, he was also responsible for EDB's activities in innovation and industry incubation and led efforts to foster industry-science linkages.

Prof Low, 66, will be returning to the National University of Singapore, where he was previously dean of the Faculty of Engineering, as senior vice-president of sustainability and resilience from Aug 8.

He will also be taking on the role of adviser to the NRF, where he will continue to provide guidance on issues relating to science, technology and research.

Thanking Prof Low, Ms Chan Lai Fung, Permanent Secretary for National Research and Development, said he made many contributions at the NRF, including driving the development and implementation of three national RIE plans.

The NRF said Prof Low is well respected in the scientific research fraternity, having demonstrated leadership in both academia and research management.

Among his many contributions, he supported the set-up of more than 10 technology consortia, including the Singapore Cybersecurity Consortium and the Singapore Membrane Consortium.

The NRF said: "Prof Low's leadership, as well as strong networks with industry leaders in many sectors in Singapore, has enabled NRF to leverage these networks to drive national RIE efforts... NRF thanks Prof Low for his very significant contributions to the agency over the last 10 years."