Ex-convict turned to muay thai to mentor youth and escape life of violence

Mr Sham Raaj Elansharan, 28, who came from a single-parent home, had a rough childhood. He was abused by his extended family members, and bullied in school due to his small stature.

At the age of 13, he wanted to learn muay thai to defend himself, and asked his mother to enrol him for lessons.

During his three years at the Bia Muay Thai (BMT) gym in Boon Lay, Mr Sham picked up skills he used that, unfortunately, got him into trouble with the law for assault-related offences.

Hardened by his childhood experiences, he started picking physical fights in secondary school, and got involved with bad company.

In 2011, when he was 16, he was arrested for robbing people of their iPhones, by luring them to the staircase landings of an HDB block in Yio Chu Kang and assaulting them.

It would not be his last offence. From the ages of 16 to 22, Mr Sham served three prison sentences for assault-related charges.

When he was released from prison in 2017 after serving his last sentence, he was desperate to turn his life around.

He returned to his muay thai gym, as he felt it was a place where he could receive the guidance and discipline he needed to leave his troubled past behind. His coach, Mr Bia Sonthaya Dunpheri, took Mr Sham under his wing and taught him how to be a trainer at the gym.

Mr Sham told The Straits Times: “In my eyes, he embodied the upright values that I looked up to. Despite Bia being a good muay thai fighter, he was honest and respectable. I saw in my coach what I aspired to be.”

“He said I was put on this earth to do this (coach muay thai), and that I was a natural at picking up muay thai skills,” he added.

With greater confidence and a new-found purpose, Mr Sham trained diligently to be the best at his craft, and to realise his vision of opening his own muay thai gym one day.