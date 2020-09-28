Ex-commissioner of prisons Desmond Chin to be appointed commissioner of charities from Nov 1

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) on Monday (Sept 28) announced a change in senior leadership. On Nov 1, Mr Desmond Chin will be taking over from Dr Ang Hak Seng as commissioner of charities (COC) and executive director of the Registry of Cooperative Societies and Mutual Benefit Organisations (RCS).

Before this, Mr Chin served as the commissioner of prisons, a position he held from October 2016 to Monday (Sept 28). He was awarded the Public Administration Medal (Gold) this year.

He will join MCCY on Oct 1 as COC-designate and executive director-designate of the RCS.

The COC's roles include maintaining public trust and confidence in charities, enhancing the accountability of charities to donors and promoting compliance to government regulations.

On his upcoming appointment at MCCY, Mr Chin, 55, said he will emphasise the importance of charities in building caring communities.

"Our charities, cooperatives and mutual benefit organisations are important sectors in helping to build caring and cohesive communities. I look forward to expanding on the excellent work of Hak Seng and his team, and working closely with our stakeholders and partners to achieve these ends," he said in the MCCY statement.

Dr Ang, 60, will continue to be MCCY's deputy secretary of special duties, leading the ministry's efforts in growing Singapore Cares, a national movement to foster a more caring, compassionate and inclusive society.

He assumed his current role as COC and RCS executive director in January 2017. He previously served as the chief executive director of the People's Association from April 2013 to January 2017.

Speaking on his continuing role with Singapore Cares, and leaving his current position, Dr Ang said in the statement: "Through our collective efforts, we can build a caring Singapore where no one is left behind.

"I want to thank the charity sector for their support during my tenure as COC, and ask that they support Desmond in his new appointment."

