Ex-Accenture Singapore chairman named CEO of SPH Media Group

Ms Teo Lay Lim, former chairman of IT services and consulting firm Accenture Singapore, will be the new chief executive of SPH Media Group.

A statement from SPH Media Trust yesterday said she will take over from interim CEO Patrick Daniel from March 1, ending a leadership succession process for the new not-for-profit media entity that lasted nearly nine months.

Ms Teo, 58, a Singaporean, faces the challenging task of continuing SPH Media Group's efforts to go digital and attract readership, at a time when media companies worldwide are facing falling advertising revenues and changing reading patterns.

SPH Media Group, which publishes The Straits Times and Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao, among other titles, was spun off from Singapore Press Holdings in December last year, after it was decided that a new business model was needed to help its media business secure public and private funds.

SPH Media Trust is the holding company of SPH Media Group.

SPH Media Trust chairman Khaw Boon Wan said yesterday that Ms Teo is the right fit for the company at this critical juncture.

"Lay Lim brings with her a wealth of experience. She has an acute sense of creating opportunities for commercial growth. Most importantly, she possesses a passion for building and transforming people and organisations for the long term."

Mr Khaw had previously said the new CEO should ideally be Singaporean and be digitally savvy or have media experience.

He or she should be able to take SPH Media Trust into the future as a multilingual digital media organisation, as someone who "understands both East and West and is Singaporean at heart - and be among the world's best", he added.

Ms Teo brings with her more than 30 years of expertise in Ireland-based company Accenture. She has regional experience, as CEO of Accenture South-east Asia from 2011 to 2020, and a familiarity with China, having spent two years based in Shanghai.

SPH Media Trust said she has a track record of building businesses from the ground up.

She started Accenture's customer relationship management practice, as well as its analytics and sustainability services, at a time when these were still emerging sectors.

Ms Teo said in a press statement: "I am honoured to be given the opportunity to lead the SPH Media Group as CEO during these exciting times. As we work to keep pace with a very dynamic media landscape, I will be working closely with my colleagues in our transformation journey to create trusted products for our always connected audiences."

Ms Teo, who studied business administration at the National University of Singapore, is a member of the Future Economy Council.

Chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, the council was set up in 2018 to help implement recommendations to prepare Singapore's economy for the future.

She was appointed an independent director of UOB on Jan 1 this year.

In his statement, Mr Khaw thanked Mr Daniel for coming out of retirement to oversee SPH Media Group's smooth restructuring.

Mr Daniel, 67, who had retired in 2017 as deputy CEO of SPH, said: "It has been my privilege to lead the transition team overseeing the smooth restructuring of the SPH media business as a not-for-profit entity. I am happy to hand over the reins to Lay Lim.

"I have every confidence that under her leadership, the SPH Media Group will succeed in its mission."