Evo Singapore moves regional fighting games tournament debut to Jan 2027

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Standard event tickets to Evo Singapore are available on Trip.com, ranging from $30 to $65.

SINGAPORE – The region’s first-ever Evolution Championship Series (Evo) tournament has been moved to Jan 15 to 17, 2027, setting the stage for a weekend of competitive fighting games at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre .

Originally slated for 2026, Evo Singapore’s new dates were chosen with the global fighting games calendar in mind, its organiser confirmed on Oct 29, in response to media queries .

The three-day showdown, which will be held at Halls E and F of the convention centre, carries a total prize pool of US$125,000 (S$159,600) across five fighting game titles: Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, Guilty Gear (Strive), and Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls.

In fighting games, two players go head-to-head in one-on-one virtual combats, winning by knockout or by holding the health advantage when the timer runs out.

The tournaments adopt a double-elimination format, where players are knocked out of contention for the finals after losing two rounds.

In a first, the event will also double as the battleground for the Tekken World Tour (TWT) 2026 Global Finals. Organised by Bandai Namco Entertainment, the season-ending finale carries its own US$300,000 purse, marking the first time competitive Tekken crowns its world champion at an official Evo event.

Partnering with Bandai Namco Entertainment to host the marquee finale was a “natural fit”, Evo said, pointing to the chance to “celebrate the pinnacle of Tekken alongside the passionate fighting game community in Singapore and South-east Asia”.

While Evo did not reveal expected turnout numbers, it said the global fighting games tournament in Singapore is “designed to be a smaller focused experience... built around five core titles and the TWT 2026 Global Finals”.

The tournament’s flagship Las Vegas event, which was held in June, had a total prize pool of US$500,000, with more than 5,700 registered competitors.

“Our flagship event in Las Vegas took decades of community growth to reach its current scale, and we see Singapore as the start of the same story in South-east Asia,” Evo said.

The Evo Singapore tournament marks another milestone in the Republic’s push to become the region’s premier e-sports destination.

Singapore Tourism Board ’s director of sports Lilian Chee said: “E-sports events are a growth area for Singapore. Hosting these events augments our ambition to be an e-sports hub in the region.

“We believe world-class esports events – alongside sports events – can enhance Singapore’s reputation as an international sporting hub.”

Standard event tickets to Evo Singapore can be purchased on Trip.com , with prices ranging from $30 to $65.

Evo Singapore joins a stacked 2027 calendar for the local gaming scene, with the Republic also gearing up to host the Pokemon World Championships and the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship.