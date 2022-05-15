Everyday prices on the rise: Helpful tips to stretch your dollar

askST: How can I claim and use my CDC vouchers?
All Singaporean households will receive another $100 worth of Community Development Council vouchers this month.
Not just for F&B: Fun ways to use your CDC vouchers
The vouchers can also be used to learn a new skill, get crafty, rediscover a long-lost hobby or grab a spot of rest.
12 ways to save money when the cost of living rises
You can soften the blow of belt-tightening by making mental adjustments and taking small steps to economise.
Family dinners under $10: 3 ways to cook tofu at home
Where to find cheaper HDB resale flats
The prices of Housing Board resale flats have increased steadily over the past two years.
How to save money even as you struggle to pay the bills
Much like how you exercise to stay healthy, you can work at creating a budget to improve your financial fitness.
The era of cheap and plenty may be ending
The world may see a decline or reversal of global production that kept goods so abundant it helped prices stay low.
Travel more, spend less: Money-saving tips from a six-month trip
From beating hotel booking surges to taking transport like a local, here is how to pinch pennies as an endemic tourist.