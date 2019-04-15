Everyday heroes win Public Spiritedness Awards from Bedok police

SINGAPORE - A sound technician was on his way to go prawning with a friend one night - but ended up catching more than prawns.

Mr Muhammad Zakaria Bin Rosli was led by a commotion to find two police officers struggling to subdue an aggressive man at Bedok Community Centre, and ended up helping them apprehend a drug offence suspect.

The 27-year-old was one of three people to receive Public Spiritedness Awards at a ceremony held at Bedok Police Division headquarters on Monday (April 15).

Mr Zakaria helped to pin down the man with his knee while the officers waited five minutes for back-up to arrive.

Later he managed to resume his prawning trip where the incident became the talking point of the night.

Fellow recipient Muhammad Afiq Bin Roslee also managed to help catch a crime suspect.

The airport worker was on his way home from work when he saw an elderly security officer chasing a shoplifter at Tampines Mart wet market.

The 23-year-old immediately gave chase and helped to catch the offender - who had walked out of a supermarket with a trolley of stolen groceries - before the security officer called the police.

The third winner was 46-year-old Satesh Kumar A/L Raman, a senior security officer of a private condominium in Upper East Coast, who investigated reports from residents that a man had committed sexual indecency against a young child in a common area.

The offender was a landscape service provider employed by the condominium.

Within the day of the crime, Mr Satesh located the man through a full patrol of the premises and kept an eye on him before police arrived.

Assistant Commissioner of Public Tan Tin Wee, Commander of Bedok Police Division, praised all three winners for "their crucial public-spirited interventions in rendering assistance to police officers and members of the public who were in need".

He added: "Their actions are a good example for others and a testament to the strong sense of partnership between the police and the community."