Events sector ready for more

  • Published
    1 hour ago

The events sector is revving up for live performances with up to 750 attendees from April 24. The capacity limit for such events will be tripled from the 250 now, provided organisers implement pre-event testing. The limit for wedding receptions will be raised to 250, but with pre-event testing for those above 100.

