Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 9

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Sept 9.
DBS enters metaverse in tie-up with The Sandbox to create virtual BetterWorld
The virtual world will be accessible to members of the public, including non-DBS customers, for free.
SIA flight from Paris to S'pore diverted to Azerbaijan due to technical problems
According to flight tracking site Flightradar, the Boeing 777 aircraft left Paris at 11.20pm on Thursday and was to have arrived in Singapore at 5.30pm on Friday.
S’pore, UK share 200 years of history, Queen’s death a profound loss: President Halimah
Separately, PM Lee said the Queen has left a significant mark on S'pore's history and ties with the UK.
Queen Elizabeth II's death represents profound turning point in British history
Ong Teng Cheong's son took sister-in-law to court after much deliberation, heartache: Lawyer
Mr Ong Tze Guan is trying to wind up two family companies in a bid to part ways with his sister-in-law.
HDB ex-director jailed after taking videos of naked men at places including locker rooms
Sea's Shopee shuts operations in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico: Sources
Sources say the firm will "focus resources on core operations" and use cross-border model in Mexico, Colombia and Chile.
More fresh graduates from SIT find full-time work, receive higher pay than before pandemic
Both mean and median gross monthly salaries of those in full-time jobs are at an all-time high.
717 complaints against businesses in beauty industry in first six months of 2022: Case
Most of the complaints were about misleading or false claims, undue pressure, and non-utilisation of packages due to sudden insolvency.