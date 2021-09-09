Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 9

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Sept 9.

Up to 500 vaccinated migrant workers allowed into community each week as part of pilot programme

From next Monday, all migrant workers will also be allowed to visit their designated recreation centre twice a week.

New P1 registration rules from 2022: More places to be set aside under Phase 2C to ensure more kids attend school near home

From next year, the number of places reserved for this group will be doubled to 40, said MOE.

Single phase for children of alumni under new P1 registration rules from 2022

Before the changes, two phases were set aside for children of alumni - phases 2A(1) and 2A(2).

New P1 registration rules from 2022: What are the key changes?

MOE will be setting aside 40 places in Phase 2C, and collapsing Phase 2A(1) and 2A(2) into one.

Passenger suffers head injury, punctured lung after SBS Transit bus brakes hard along North Bridge Road

He also had multiple fractures in his right wrist, right elbow, left shoulder blade and right arm, according to his daughter.

Around 20 of 400 pivoted nightspots allowed to reopen since July closure after spike in Covid-19 cases

They were ordered to close to stem the spread of Covid-19 after a surge in cases at KTV lounges and clubs.

HDB resale prices rise in August to just 0.1% below peak; record high of 26 million-dollar flats sold: SRX

With more construction delays expected, demand strengthened despite August being the Hungry Ghost month.

More youth involved in drug abuse and sexual offences even as juvenile crime rate falls 43%

A new report found that the number of young drug abusers rose by 10 per cent between 2016 and 2020.

Mumbai gets ready to celebrate its biggest festival amid surging Covid-19 cases

Markets were bustling and streets were crowded as people prepared for the 11-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Think you can run 2.4km in under 7min? Prove it, and Soh Rui Yong will hand you $700

His open challenge draws mixed reactions, some encouraging but others scornful.

