Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 9

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Sept 9.

TraceTogether tokens to be distributed free to all S'pore residents from Sept 14

SMS alerts will also be sent to a smaller group of people who were at locations assessed to pose a higher risk of transmission at the same time as Covid-19 cases.

Senior-centric activities of up to 5, such as exercise sessions, can resume

Small group activities may resume for senior-centric programmes organised by the People's Association, Health Promotion Board, Sport Singapore, and the Council for Third Age.

F&B outlets that flout safe management rules may be fined or face closure for first offence

This move will kick in with immediate effect, the MOH said, given the risks associated with gatherings in such locations.

75 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in community and 14 imported

Of the 60 new patients residing in dormitories, 31 were from Westlite Toh Guan dormitory, the vast majority of whom were tested during quarantine.

A-G Lucien Wong not involved in ex-maid Parti Liyani's case, has recused himself from review which deputy A-G Hri Kumar will lead: AGC

Neither A-G Wong nor the Deputy Attorneys-General were involved in any prosecutorial decisions regarding the charges brought in the case, the Attorney-General's Chambers said.

S'pore's first campus-style integrated project in one-north to be completed end-2021

The 400,000 sq ft integrated project features a 17-storey Grade A office tower, 12 black-and-white heritage bungalows and a hotel.

Former aide tells court Najib's wife paid about $33k a month to guard her public image

Datuk Rizal Mansor said he received the money from Rosmah Mansor in 2012 to pay a team of "cybertroopers" to monitor content on social media and defend her from online attacks.

Condo, HDB rental volumes tumble again in August; rents hold: SRX

This could signal the start of a "domino effect" for the rental market, hampered by an economic slowdown and rising unemployment among foreigners here.

Man admits to role in robbing potential bitcoin buyer of $365,000

Syed Mokhtar Syed Yusope and two others worked together. The cases involving the other two Singaporeans are still pending.

Innovate or shutter: Singapore music studios in a pandemic jam

With live entertainment still curtailed to prevent the spread of Covid-19, fewer bands need to rent space for rehearsals and music lessons.

