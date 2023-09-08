Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 8, 2023

Updated
Published
7 min ago

Singapore to start imports of renewable energy from Indonesia within 5 years

The EMA has granted conditional approval to five projects for the import of 2GW of low-carbon electricity each year.

Households’ net worth up in Q2; more money going to investing, insurance

In Q2, household net worth was up to around $2.7 trillion.

MCI warns The Economist’s Singapore bureau chief against interference in domestic politics

The ministry also expressed its “clear expectation” to Mr Dominic Ziegler that he not do so again.

PM Lee to attend G-20 Summit in India

The summit will discuss world issues such as sustainable development, climate change and food security.

Turkey to export eggs to Singapore, becomes country’s 19th source

Around two-thirds of Singapore’s eggs are imported.

Singapore Grand Prix to halve energy emissions by 2028

Solar panels and LED track lighting are some of the initiatives that kick in this year.

Born poor, philanthropist gives back to society through a new foundation

Ms Anthonia Hui has committed to donate $1 million to causes through a donor-advised fund at Asia Community Foundation.

Immersive exhibition on Lee Kuan Yew’s life and legacy aims to inspire young Singaporeans

The project blends virtual production, AI, generative art, architecture, sculpture art, film and music.

65-year-old Australian cycles over 9,000km from Australia to Singapore

In the past four months, he had cycled across many places in Australia, Timor-Leste and Indonesia before arriving in Singapore.

4 years’ jail for teacher who molested male pupil on five occasions in school

Senior District Judge Bala Reddy said the 44-year-old teacher’s offences were random and opportunistic.

