Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 8

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Sept 8.

Clementi landslide: More parts of Ulu Pandan Park Connector to reopen; flood risks remain

HDB says canal has yet to be repaired, so flood risks remain, especially during heavy rain.

READ MORE HERE

HDB resale prices rise for 26th straight month in August; 33 million-dollar flats sold

Fewer HDB resale flats changed hands last month, dipping by 1.7 per cent to an estimated 2,323 units.

READ MORE HERE

askST: What do I need to know about travelling to Japan now?

It has eased more of its travel restrictions and will now allow foreign tourists to travel on non-guided tour packages.

READ MORE HERE

Building a cohesive society requires deliberate, consistent effort: DPM Wong

People should also believe they can benefit from the nation's prosperity, he says.

READ MORE HERE

Fewer deaths on S'pore roads, but more elderly killed in first half of 2022

However, there were more accidents involving injuries.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-Malaysia PM Najib has cold showers, a fan in cell, served food like other prisoners

The authorities have denied social media rumours alleging that Najib gets special treatment in jail.

READ MORE HERE

Determined S'porean travels to Terengganu to reunite with sister who was given away at birth

He learnt of her whereabouts with help from the Malaysian History Association in Dungun.

READ MORE HERE

Debate rages after Sichuan residents barred from earthquake evacuation due to Covid-19 curbs

Questions have been raised over what should be done when emergencies arise in locked-down regions.

READ MORE HERE

Oil you ever need: This ancient Indian beauty ritual is now hot on TikTok

Once practised almost exclusively in South Asian communities, hair oiling is now a huge beauty trend.

READ MORE HERE

Charges withdrawn for teacher, husband accused of maid abuse

They were given a discharge amounting to an acquittal, which means they cannot be charged again with the same offences.

READ MORE HERE

