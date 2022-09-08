Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 8

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Sept 8.
Clementi landslide: More parts of Ulu Pandan Park Connector to reopen; flood risks remain
HDB says canal has yet to be repaired, so flood risks remain, especially during heavy rain.
HDB resale prices rise for 26th straight month in August; 33 million-dollar flats sold
Fewer HDB resale flats changed hands last month, dipping by 1.7 per cent to an estimated 2,323 units.
askST: What do I need to know about travelling to Japan now?
It has eased more of its travel restrictions and will now allow foreign tourists to travel on non-guided tour packages.
Building a cohesive society requires deliberate, consistent effort: DPM Wong
Fewer deaths on S'pore roads, but more elderly killed in first half of 2022
Ex-Malaysia PM Najib has cold showers, a fan in cell, served food like other prisoners
The authorities have denied social media rumours alleging that Najib gets special treatment in jail.
Determined S'porean travels to Terengganu to reunite with sister who was given away at birth
He learnt of her whereabouts with help from the Malaysian History Association in Dungun.
Debate rages after Sichuan residents barred from earthquake evacuation due to Covid-19 curbs
Questions have been raised over what should be done when emergencies arise in locked-down regions.
Oil you ever need: This ancient Indian beauty ritual is now hot on TikTok
Once practised almost exclusively in South Asian communities, hair oiling is now a huge beauty trend.
Charges withdrawn for teacher, husband accused of maid abuse
They were given a discharge amounting to an acquittal, which means they cannot be charged again with the same offences.