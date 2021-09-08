Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 8

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Sept 8.

First flight from Germany under quarantine-free Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme lands in S'pore

This marks the start of the scheme, which is open to Brunei and Germany.

347 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore

All 8 cases from Covid-19 cluster at madrasah in Braddell Road from the same Primary 4 class

All Primary 4 pupils in the school have been placed on leave of absence.

'Talk to rich people nicely, you're a poor girl': 2 women fined $3k each for verbally abusing auxiliary police officer

The victim had approached the women for smoking outside a designated area.

German testing giant with new $100m regional hub in Singapore to create 50 more jobs here

This comes at a time when Singapore is boosting efforts to reskill local talent for jobs in technology amid a shortage of skills in the sector.

US CDC warns against travel to Sri Lanka, Jamaica and Brunei

The CDC issues travel recommendations by countries but does not list recommendations for individual US states.

Beef supply from Brazil to Singapore not affected despite suspension of exports to China

The Singapore Food Agency said accredited sources in Brazil can continue to export beef to Singapore.

Employers hiring transferred maids should share costs of stay-home notice and related Covid-19 tests: MOM

Employers can share costs proportionate to how long the maid has worked if she is transferred within 12 months.

President Xi Jinping's 'common prosperity' drive triggers a rare debate in China

The competing viewpoints in China's tightly controlled media space points to internal confusion.

Luxury boutique Pedder On Scotts to close on Sept 26

Specialising in fashionable footwear, handbags and accessories, it opened to much fanfare in 2015, amid an industry-wide retail slump.

