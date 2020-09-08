Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 8

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Sept 8.

New ERP system to start in 2023 but no distance-based charging yet; replacement of IU from second half of 2021

The new ERP system will have more features than the current one.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-maid of Changi Airport Group chairman now a free woman after court grants discharge on remaining charge

Ms Parti Liyani was granted a discharge amounting to an acquittal for fraudulent possession of property.

READ MORE HERE

Temasek's 1-year shareholder return turns negative, more uncertainty ahead with Covid-19

Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Temasek's final portfolio performance results reflected the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on global financial markets in the last quarter of its financial year.

READ MORE HERE

Temasek says CAG chairman Liew Mun Leong contributed much to S'pore, cautions against jumping to judgment over case involving ex-maid

Temasek International chief executive Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara was responding to questions from ST at a virtual media conference on Temasek's performance, and was asked whether Mr Liew's actions go against the company's values.

READ MORE HERE

47 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 imported; no new community cases

The last time there were no community cases was last Friday.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore remains open to top global talent as it transforms its economy amid Covid-19: Chan Chun Sing

"Our foreign worker policy will shift increasingly towards quality rather than quantity," he said during a webinar hosted by Standard Chartered Bank titled Singapore - The Global Hub And Gateway To Asean.

READ MORE HERE

China is leading world in Covid-19 control and economic recovery: President Xi Jinping

Mr Xi said China is the first major economy to return to growth during the pandemic - a fact which demonstrates the country's strong abilities and vitality.

READ MORE HERE

Apple's floating glass store to open at Marina Bay Sands on Sept 10

You can visit the store from Thursday, but by appointment only.

READ MORE HERE

Johor urges Malaysia authorities to speed up full reopening of Singapore border

Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad added that to date, more than 35,000 Johor residents working in Singapore have lost their jobs since the pandemic started.

READ MORE HERE

SMU molestation trial: Alleged victim said she had stress disorder and was prescribed Xanax after ordeal

Lee Yan Ru, now 24, is accused of molesting the woman, then 21 years old, on SMU's campus last year.

READ MORE HERE