Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 7, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
HDB resale prices climb 0.6% in August; record 54 units sold for at least $1 million each
The most expensive resale flat that month was a five-room unit at The Pinnacle@Duxton that sold for $1.48 million.
Amid geopolitical tensions, work to keep region open and inclusive will continue: PM Lee
Such tensions have led to rising food, energy and fertiliser prices and limited collaboration in critical technologies, he said.
Jokowi calls on big powers to not ‘sharpen rivalries’ at Asean summit
The Indonesian president said that peace and stability were key to achieving prosperity.
New research institute to build talent in coastal protection, flood management in S'pore
The Coastal Protection and Flood Resilience Institute Singapore will create innovative coastal protection solutions.
Forbes’ 50 richest in S’pore: Tycoons’ combined wealth rises 8%, Eduardo Saverin tops list
The list includes Meta co-founder Eduardo Saverin, brothers Robert and Philip Ng of Far East Organization and Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics’ Li Xiting.
Free telemedicine for Covid-19 patients to be discontinued from Sept 11
This measure was put in place to prevent overcrowding in the emergency departments of hospitals.
Lawyer who allegedly lay on car bonnet during East Coast Road altercation charged with harassment
Man who raped friend to help her ‘get rid of ghosts’ gets nearly 19 years’ jail
The man had told the victim that he was a medium for the rabbit companion of Chinese mythological character Chang Er.
At least $2m prevented from being stolen in malware attacks after OCBC app security update
Since the update was released on Aug 5, no losses from malware scams were reported by its customers who were using this version of the app.
Cool winter or light spring? Personal colour analysis trend takes off in Singapore
The trend has been gaining ground, bolstered by viral TikTok filters and experiential workshops conducted overseas.