Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 7

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Sept 7.

More people going maskless in S'pore but most customer-facing staff still donning masks

Many who work in settings such as hair salons, childcare centres and supermarkets continue to have their masks on.

READ MORE HERE

Masks optional indoors in Malaysia, except on public transport and in medical facilities

However, owners of premises can still choose to impose the rule on patrons, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

READ MORE HERE

COE premium for large cars hits new high again, prices rise in all categories except small cars

The only category of COE to fall was the one for small cars, where premiums fell from $87,889 to $86,000, a decrease of 2.1 per cent.

READ MORE HERE

$8m boost for tourism and lifestyle businesses to help market S'pore as a destination

Successful applicants will receive funds that make up 70 per cent of their marketing campaign costs, capped at $500,000.

READ MORE HERE

Foodpanda lays off staff in Singapore

The company designated Singapore as its regional headquarters in July and had 1,200 employees in its office here.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore and the Philippines boost digital, healthcare, counterterrorism cooperation

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr is on a two-day state visit that started on Tuesday.

READ MORE HERE

Motorists face roadblocks in getting refunds for expired Malaysian Touch 'n Go toll cards

The stored-value card is deactivated after 12 months of disuse, and many motorists are not able to get the balance back.

READ MORE HERE

'Badge Lady' returns to court to face fresh charges linked to Covid-19 pandemic

Phoon Chiu Yoke is accused of two offences under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act and one under the Infectious Diseases Act.

READ MORE HERE

Liz Truss' Cabinet is Britain's first without white man in top jobs

The growing diversity is in part thanks to a push by the Conservative Party in recent years to put forward a more varied set of candidates for Parliament.

READ MORE HERE

Pianist Margaret Leng Tan gets to be ‘very funny’ in Dragon Ladies Don’t Weep

Her show is part of In New Light, the inaugural festival for the Esplanade’s new mid-sized venue.

READ MORE HERE

