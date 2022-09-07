Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 7

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Sept 7.
More people going maskless in S'pore but most customer-facing staff still donning masks
Many who work in settings such as hair salons, childcare centres and supermarkets continue to have their masks on.
Masks optional indoors in Malaysia, except on public transport and in medical facilities
However, owners of premises can still choose to impose the rule on patrons, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.
COE premium for large cars hits new high again, prices rise in all categories except small cars
The only category of COE to fall was the one for small cars, where premiums fell from $87,889 to $86,000, a decrease of 2.1 per cent.
$8m boost for tourism and lifestyle businesses to help market S'pore as a destination
Successful applicants will receive funds that make up 70 per cent of their marketing campaign costs, capped at $500,000.
Foodpanda lays off staff in Singapore
The company designated Singapore as its regional headquarters in July and had 1,200 employees in its office here.
S'pore and the Philippines boost digital, healthcare, counterterrorism cooperation
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr is on a two-day state visit that started on Tuesday.
Motorists face roadblocks in getting refunds for expired Malaysian Touch 'n Go toll cards
The stored-value card is deactivated after 12 months of disuse, and many motorists are not able to get the balance back.
'Badge Lady' returns to court to face fresh charges linked to Covid-19 pandemic
Phoon Chiu Yoke is accused of two offences under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act and one under the Infectious Diseases Act.
Liz Truss' Cabinet is Britain's first without white man in top jobs
The growing diversity is in part thanks to a push by the Conservative Party in recent years to put forward a more varied set of candidates for Parliament.
Pianist Margaret Leng Tan gets to be ‘very funny’ in Dragon Ladies Don’t Weep
Her show is part of In New Light, the inaugural festival for the Esplanade’s new mid-sized venue.