Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 7

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Sept 7.
S'pore cannot rely solely on vaccines to fight Covid-19 Delta variant, says NCID director
The Delta variant is more contagious than the original wild-type and its spread could increase significantly if safe distancing measures were removed.
Firms with at least 10 staff have to notify MOM of any retrenchment
Currently, these employers only need to notify MOM when they retrench five or more employees within a six-month period.
328 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 185 unlinked
The 185 unlinked cases is the highest number recorded in Singapore so far.
Touching vegetables at market could have led to Covid-19 spread: Experts
Those who were infected at Bukit Merah View market typically did not wear their masks properly, were unvaccinated and tended to touch produce with bare hands.
If S'pore treats Covid-19 as endemic, can we view it like the common flu?
"It takes time to understand how this virus finally settles down in the human environment," says NCID executive director Leo Yee Sin.
Hillview Heights condo management flagged by security association for discriminatory hiring practices
There is alleged discrimination against non-Mandarin speakers and older workers in its tender for security services.
Malaysia's King consents to not having a confidence vote for Ismail in Parliament: De facto law minister
The country's Parliament is set to sit next week for the first time since Prime Minister Ismail was appointed.
TOC repeatedly fails to declare all its funding sources: IMDA
TOC has informed IMDA that it does not intend to comply with its obligations under the law.
Trial of accused 9/11 mastermind restarts, days before 20th anniversary
Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four others face the death penalty on charges of murder and terrorism in the war crimes tribunal.
Three-year-old survives three-day Australia outback ordeal
The boy was found scooping muddy water from a creek in dense outback terrain.