Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 7

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Sept 7.

S'pore cannot rely solely on vaccines to fight Covid-19 Delta variant, says NCID director

The Delta variant is more contagious than the original wild-type and its spread could increase significantly if safe distancing measures were removed.

READ MORE HERE

Firms with at least 10 staff have to notify MOM of any retrenchment

Currently, these employers only need to notify MOM when they retrench five or more employees within a six-month period.

READ MORE HERE

328 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 185 unlinked

The 185 unlinked cases is the highest number recorded in Singapore so far.

READ MORE HERE

Touching vegetables at market could have led to Covid-19 spread: Experts

Those who were infected at Bukit Merah View market typically did not wear their masks properly, were unvaccinated and tended to touch produce with bare hands.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

If S'pore treats Covid-19 as endemic, can we view it like the common flu?

"It takes time to understand how this virus finally settles down in the human environment," says NCID executive director Leo Yee Sin.

READ MORE HERE

Hillview Heights condo management flagged by security association for discriminatory hiring practices

There is alleged discrimination against non-Mandarin speakers and older workers in its tender for security services.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia's King consents to not having a confidence vote for Ismail in Parliament: De facto law minister

The country's Parliament is set to sit next week for the first time since Prime Minister Ismail was appointed.

READ MORE HERE

TOC repeatedly fails to declare all its funding sources: IMDA

TOC has informed IMDA that it does not intend to comply with its obligations under the law.

READ MORE HERE

Trial of accused 9/11 mastermind restarts, days before 20th anniversary

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four others face the death penalty on charges of murder and terrorism in the war crimes tribunal.

READ MORE HERE

Three-year-old survives three-day Australia outback ordeal

The boy was found scooping muddy water from a creek in dense outback terrain.

READ MORE HERE