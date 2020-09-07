Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 7

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Sept 7.

S'pore to allow bigger Mice events with up to 250 attendees

Among the pilot events taking place under this arrangement is the Singapore International Energy Week Conference, which is scheduled to be held at Marina Bay Sands.

NLB exceeded renovation budget by $1.72m, JTC potentially sublet to 26,000 unapproved entities: AGO

The AGO found that the management of this revamp was "inadequate on several fronts" owing to a lack of scrutiny from approving officers.

2 in 5 workers retrenched in Q1 found jobs by June despite economic slowdown: MOM

PMETs and those in their 30s and 40s were more likely to have found jobs, said MOM.

New guidelines to stamp out fake discounts, hidden add-on fees in ads to kick in Nov 1

Businesses will not be able to, for instance, advertise airline tickets for $1,000 without stating additional charges upfront.

Private-sector economists tip S'pore economy to shrink by 6% this year: MAS survey

The economy may shrink by 6 per cent this year, according to a quarterly survey of 26 economists and analysts.

22 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, lowest daily figure in more than 5 months

They included one community case who is a work pass holder. There were also three imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

Travellers arriving in Malaysia under longer-term travel scheme can no longer serve quarantine at home

Those placed at quarantine centres in hotels would also have to bear the cost.

UK police arrest man over stabbings in Birmingham

The stabbing rampage in the early hours of Sunday morning left one person dead and seven others injured.

SMU student on trial for allegedly molesting woman on campus

Lee Yan Ru, now 24, faces a molestation charge amid claims that he had violated her while she slept.

Brief loss of control costs Novak Djokovic dearly at US Open

A rule broken must bring a penalty and a lineswoman hit in tennis is worth disqualification.

