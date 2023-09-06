Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 6, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

COE prices hit new highs; Open category premium soars to $137,000

The COE price for bigger cars rose by 3.85 per cent from $129,890 to $134,889 at the latest tender.

READ MORE HERE

Man who jumped from bungalow in money laundering case has $160m assets with wife frozen

The 40-year-old Cypriot national previously faced one count of resisting arrest.

READ MORE HERE

Resurgence of previously dominant dengue virus strain could lead to surge in cases: NEA

There are currently 48 active dengue clusters, 13 of which are large clusters with 10 or more cases.

READ MORE HERE

Asean concerned over US-China relationship as tensions could stoke flashpoints: PM Lee

PM Lee said it was crucial for both China and the US to continue dialogue and build strategic trust at all levels.

READ MORE HERE

Economists cut S’pore growth forecast to 1% as trade expected to slump further

For 2024, the economic forecast remained unchanged at 2.5 per cent year on year.

READ MORE HERE

‘I collected items to fill up emptiness’: Loss, stress at root of hoarding problem, say volunteers

The authorities are working on 302 active hoarding cases in residential units as at July 2023 – an uptick from the number of such cases around the same period in 2022. 

READ MORE HERE

NS Square at Marina Bay floating platform site to be completed by 2027

The Marina Promenade in front of The Float @ Marina Bay will close to pedestrian traffic from Sept 6.

READ MORE HERE

Orchard Road fatal brawl: Man charged with possession of bread knife

To date, more than 10 people have been charged over their alleged roles in the incident.

READ MORE HERE

Eyeing a gym package with upfront payment? Make sure you are protected, says consumer watchdog

More than $20,000 in prepayment was lost to the gym industry in the first half of 2023.

READ MORE HERE

Theatre companies Wild Rice and Dream Academy fight scalpers and scammers as shows sell out

Some audience members have paid more than $100 for dud tickets.

READ MORE HERE

