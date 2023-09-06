Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 6, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
COE prices hit new highs; Open category premium soars to $137,000
The COE price for bigger cars rose by 3.85 per cent from $129,890 to $134,889 at the latest tender.
Man who jumped from bungalow in money laundering case has $160m assets with wife frozen
Resurgence of previously dominant dengue virus strain could lead to surge in cases: NEA
There are currently 48 active dengue clusters, 13 of which are large clusters with 10 or more cases.
Asean concerned over US-China relationship as tensions could stoke flashpoints: PM Lee
PM Lee said it was crucial for both China and the US to continue dialogue and build strategic trust at all levels.
Economists cut S’pore growth forecast to 1% as trade expected to slump further
‘I collected items to fill up emptiness’: Loss, stress at root of hoarding problem, say volunteers
The authorities are working on 302 active hoarding cases in residential units as at July 2023 – an uptick from the number of such cases around the same period in 2022.
NS Square at Marina Bay floating platform site to be completed by 2027
The Marina Promenade in front of The Float @ Marina Bay will close to pedestrian traffic from Sept 6.
Orchard Road fatal brawl: Man charged with possession of bread knife
To date, more than 10 people have been charged over their alleged roles in the incident.
Eyeing a gym package with upfront payment? Make sure you are protected, says consumer watchdog
More than $20,000 in prepayment was lost to the gym industry in the first half of 2023.