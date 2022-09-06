Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 6

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Sept 6.
1,600 worker dorms to come under single law next year in move to contain disease outbreaks quickly
The Foreign Employee Dormitories Act currently applies only to larger dorms, but will be extended to cover smaller dormitories with seven beds or more.
EDB reviewing Tech.Pass after MOM launches pass for top talent in all sectors
Tech.Pass is meant to bring in movers and shakers of the tech sector and could be merged with the new pass.
Rescuers trying to help 1,000 villagers trapped after Sichuan quake
Outgoing British PM Johnson delivers departure speech, throws weight behind Truss
Man accused of dumping Felicia Teo's corpse in Punggol expected to plead guilty next month
He is also charged with misappropriating her belongings, giving false evidence and fabricating false evidence.
NSmen and NSFs can now buy army gear on Lazada as SAF starts eMart on the platform
Some of the eMart products that are currently available on the platform include military gear, attire and footwear.
Doxxing on the rise in S'pore: Man wrongly targeted as driver feared for his family and business
The car dealership director, who had been wrongly identified by online vigilantes, is one of the growing number of doxxing victims in Singapore.
Dream job: The Japanese man who gets paid to do nothing
E-commerce sales in S'pore expected to reach $19.6b by 2027, despite slower growth this year
This forecast reflects the continued optimism regarding South-east Asia's long-term growth outlook.
Netball: Big scorelines at the Asian Netball C'ship draw mixed reactions
While Singapore's huge wins were greeted with joy and praise online, there have been concerns over whether such results are positive developments for the sport.