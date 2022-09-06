Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 6

Updated
Published
7 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Sept 6.

1,600 worker dorms to come under single law next year in move to contain disease outbreaks quickly

The Foreign Employee Dormitories Act currently applies only to larger dorms, but will be extended to cover smaller dormitories with seven beds or more.

EDB reviewing Tech.Pass after MOM launches pass for top talent in all sectors

Tech.Pass is meant to bring in movers and shakers of the tech sector and could be merged with the new pass.

Rescuers trying to help 1,000 villagers trapped after Sichuan quake

The villagers were isolated by a landslide after the deadly quake struck.

Outgoing British PM Johnson delivers departure speech, throws weight behind Truss

Mr Johnson formally leaves office on Tuesday.

Man accused of dumping Felicia Teo's corpse in Punggol expected to plead guilty next month

He is also charged with misappropriating her belongings, giving false evidence and fabricating false evidence.

NSmen and NSFs can now buy army gear on Lazada as SAF starts eMart on the platform

Some of the eMart products that are currently available on the platform include military gear, attire and footwear.

Doxxing on the rise in S'pore: Man wrongly targeted as driver feared for his family and business

The car dealership director, who had been wrongly identified by online vigilantes, is one of the growing number of doxxing victims in Singapore.

Dream job: The Japanese man who gets paid to do nothing

He charges about $100 an hour to accompany clients and simply exist as a companion.

E-commerce sales in S'pore expected to reach $19.6b by 2027, despite slower growth this year

This forecast reflects the continued optimism regarding South-east Asia's long-term growth outlook.

Netball: Big scorelines at the Asian Netball C'ship draw mixed reactions

While Singapore's huge wins were greeted with joy and praise online, there have been concerns over whether such results are positive developments for the sport.

