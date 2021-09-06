Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 6

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Sept 6.

S'pore rolls out measures to slow down spread of Covid-19 community cases

The testing regime will be expanded while health risk warnings will be issued to those possibly exposed to the virus.

Reduce non-essential social activities for next two weeks to curb Covid-19 spread: Lawrence Wong

Social gatherings should be limited to one a day, whether to another household or in a public place.

Younger adults may also get vaccine boosters as Singapore acts to prevent spike in Covid-19 cases

This will help further reduce the R value, which measures the average number of people that one infected person will pass the virus on to.

S'pore's new measures to control spread of Covid-19: What you need to know

The new measures are aimed at buying Singapore time to get more people vaccinated, and slow down transmission.

235 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 110 unlinked

Six of the new cases are seniors aged above 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and at risk of serious illness.

Singapore's unemployment rate up by 0.2% in July for first time in 10 months

This likely reflected a dip in demand for manpower in sectors affected by phase two (heightened alert) curbs, said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng.

16 weeks' jail for woman caught not wearing mask at MBS and several places

Phoon Chiu Yoke was first charged last year after she failed to have a mask over her nose and mouth at Newton hawker centre.

Malaysian PM Ismail left with slim majority as PH offers only to abstain in confidence votes

The government is backing away from tabling motion of confidence after main opposition pact refuses to vote in its favour.

Five cases of seniors in Singapore who died alone at home

When they died, none of their family members may have known - or cared.

Hin Leong founder O. K. Lim's Second Avenue good class bungalow put up for sale by tender

The freehold bungalow is under a court-ordered asset freeze injunction.

