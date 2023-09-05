Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 5, 2023

Updated
Published
59 min ago

SUTD’s tuition-free coding school draws 3,000 applicants for first intake

The programme offers modules in the fields of coding, computer programming, cyber security, network infrastructure, data science and more.

Economic integration central to Asean, PM Lee tells leaders at Indonesia summit

He noted the need to move quickly to develop new growth areas, particularly the digital and green economies.

UWC student, 17, dies on unchaperoned school trip to Cambodia, parents urge review of guidelines

The student died in a road accident in Phnom Penh.

Rapper Subhas Nair gets 6 weeks’ jail for trying to promote feelings of ill will between groups

Nair intends to appeal against his conviction and sentence, according to his lawyer.

Singapore retail sales rise 1.1% in July, less than expected

Excluding cars, retail sales rose just 0.4 per cent year on year.

MAS imposes lifetime ban on ex-Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng over 1MDB money laundering

Ng was sentenced by a US court to 10 years in prison for his role in the 1MDB conspiracy.

Turbulent ride ahead for Anwar after deputy Zahid walks away from 47 graft charges

Civil society, senior lawyers and politicians have called on the Malaysian government to explain the court’s move, according to Shannon Teoh.

Scolded by parents, hit by students: Teachers in South Korea face mental health crisis

Abuse by students and malicious complaints from parents are causing teachers’ mental health to suffer.

Weighed down: How droopy eyelids can be a medical issue

It can affect one’s visual field to the point where one walks into low-hanging objects.

Mark Lee nominated for Best Asian Actor at Dutch awards for the film Geylang

He is the first actor from Singapore to be given recognition at the Septimius Awards in the Netherlands.

