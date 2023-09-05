Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 5, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
SUTD’s tuition-free coding school draws 3,000 applicants for first intake
The programme offers modules in the fields of coding, computer programming, cyber security, network infrastructure, data science and more.
Economic integration central to Asean, PM Lee tells leaders at Indonesia summit
He noted the need to move quickly to develop new growth areas, particularly the digital and green economies.
UWC student, 17, dies on unchaperoned school trip to Cambodia, parents urge review of guidelines
Rapper Subhas Nair gets 6 weeks’ jail for trying to promote feelings of ill will between groups
Singapore retail sales rise 1.1% in July, less than expected
MAS imposes lifetime ban on ex-Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng over 1MDB money laundering
Ng was sentenced by a US court to 10 years in prison for his role in the 1MDB conspiracy.
Turbulent ride ahead for Anwar after deputy Zahid walks away from 47 graft charges
Civil society, senior lawyers and politicians have called on the Malaysian government to explain the court’s move, according to Shannon Teoh.
Scolded by parents, hit by students: Teachers in South Korea face mental health crisis
Abuse by students and malicious complaints from parents are causing teachers’ mental health to suffer.
Weighed down: How droopy eyelids can be a medical issue
It can affect one’s visual field to the point where one walks into low-hanging objects.
Mark Lee nominated for Best Asian Actor at Dutch awards for the film Geylang
He is the first actor from Singapore to be given recognition at the Septimius Awards in the Netherlands.