Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 5

Updated
Published
28 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Sept 5.

All SIA flights to SEA cities to depart from Changi Airport's Terminal 2 in October

SIA’s flights to Malaysia and Thailand will be the first to move over from T3 to T2 on Oct 11.

READ MORE HERE

Number of off-peak cars continues to dip as COE premiums climb

LTA says there are no plans to scrap the scheme.

READ MORE HERE

Imprisoned ex-PM Najib retains MP status after filing for royal pardon

A decision on his royal pardon could take months or even years.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Ex-teacher at international school jailed for sex acts with student, 14

They engaged in sex acts on four occasions, and on two such instances, he instructed her to consume contraceptive pills afterwards.

READ MORE HERE

Thai court to consider PM term limit plea this week after Prayut pushback

The court will decide if the evidence is sufficient to set a date for a ruling.

READ MORE HERE

UK to name next PM today: Why won't voters get to choose the next leader?

The list has since been whittled down to Foreign Minister Liz Truss and former finance minister Rishi Sunak.

READ MORE HERE

Children up to 6 years old to receive $200 in Child Development Account top-ups

About 230,000 Singaporean kids will receive the funds in batches from Sept 8 or after the CDA is opened.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore retail sales up 13.7% in July as growth slows amid higher inflation

The latest figure was slightly below the expectations of analysts who projected sales to grow by 13.9 per cent.

READ MORE HERE

Being savvy with money makes one an attractive partner

Many people do not think that it is out of bounds to bring up the topic of money during the first date.

READ MORE HERE

Content creator Annette Lee on her 7 must-have travel items

What do you really need with you on the plane? Travel correspondent Clara Lock and content creator Annette Lee share travel essentials in their cabin bag.

What do you really need with you on the plane? Travel correspondent Clara Lock and content creator Annette Lee discuss cabin bag travel essentials.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top