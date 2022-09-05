Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 5

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Sept 5.
All SIA flights to SEA cities to depart from Changi Airport's Terminal 2 in October
SIA’s flights to Malaysia and Thailand will be the first to move over from T3 to T2 on Oct 11.
Number of off-peak cars continues to dip as COE premiums climb
Imprisoned ex-PM Najib retains MP status after filing for royal pardon
Ex-teacher at international school jailed for sex acts with student, 14
They engaged in sex acts on four occasions, and on two such instances, he instructed her to consume contraceptive pills afterwards.
Thai court to consider PM term limit plea this week after Prayut pushback
UK to name next PM today: Why won't voters get to choose the next leader?
The list has since been whittled down to Foreign Minister Liz Truss and former finance minister Rishi Sunak.
Children up to 6 years old to receive $200 in Child Development Account top-ups
About 230,000 Singaporean kids will receive the funds in batches from Sept 8 or after the CDA is opened.
S'pore retail sales up 13.7% in July as growth slows amid higher inflation
The latest figure was slightly below the expectations of analysts who projected sales to grow by 13.9 per cent.
Being savvy with money makes one an attractive partner
Many people do not think that it is out of bounds to bring up the topic of money during the first date.
Content creator Annette Lee on her 7 must-have travel items
What do you really need with you on the plane? Travel correspondent Clara Lock and content creator Annette Lee discuss cabin bag travel essentials.